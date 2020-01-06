New Book by Monica Timbal: Stories of Creation and Destruction

Press Releases Adelaide Books Press Release

Rita Baker is proud to offer the latest work by Monica Timbal, Stories of Creation and Destruction, hitting stores everywhere.

Monica Timbal has had a lifelong love for yoga. From the beginning she realized that the ancient discipline was more than mere physical exercise: it had the power to expand consciousness. Her self-directed practice delved ever deeper and revealed a wellspring of spiritual inspiration that spoke the language of the heart. Coming from this source, her poems are not meant for the mind but for the soul. They open spaces of consciousness where we know that we are limitless and from which we return with the vision to see that our ‘ordinary’ life is, in fact, wondrous and mystical.



