New Book by Monica Timbal: Stories of Creation and Destruction


Rita Baker is proud to offer the latest work by Monica Timbal, Stories of Creation and Destruction, hitting stores everywhere.

New York, NY, January 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Stories of Creation and Destruction is Monica Timbal’s second book of poetry, after Butterfly Flutters. Here she explores aspects of beginnings and endings, of creation and destruction, in a manner that reveals the deeper meaning to our lives. The common thread that emerges from this journey is nothing other than Self-absolute oneness, a state of consciousness where creation and destruction are transcended.

Monica Timbal has had a lifelong love for yoga. From the beginning she realized that the ancient discipline was more than mere physical exercise: it had the power to expand consciousness. Her self-directed practice delved ever deeper and revealed a wellspring of spiritual inspiration that spoke the language of the heart. Coming from this source, her poems are not meant for the mind but for the soul. They open spaces of consciousness where we know that we are limitless and from which we return with the vision to see that our ‘ordinary’ life is, in fact, wondrous and mystical.

Available on Amazon

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org
Contact Information
Adelaide Books LLC
Adelaide Nikolic
917-477-8984
Contact
https://adelaidebooks.org/

