Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of If the Shoe Fits: The Story of a Real Life Cinderella by Emma Fletcher

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of If the Shoe Fits: The Story of a Real Life Cinderella, the autobiography of actress Emma Fletcher.

Thame, United Kingdom, January 30, 2020 --



"They say most people do not recall memories earlier than the age of three, unless those memories evolved from traumatic experiences. Perhaps this is why Emma Fletcher has such early memories.



"Refreshingly candid, this inspirational autobiography sees actress Emma Fletcher recalling her incredible life story. Overcoming early trauma and a great deal of heartache has led to a life of compassion and maintaining a smile on her face at all costs. However, Emma’s fascinating life story, is not that of a victim, but of a strong and talented woman who has triumphed against adversity in order to attain her dream of becoming a busy theatre, film & TV actress." -Paul Burton – Writer and Theatre, Film and TV Historian



“I’ve always believed I grew up under the guidance of a bright shining light – perhaps that is why I have always reached for the stars.” -Emma Fletcher



"Emma’s story is one of courage, determination and self-belief and a battle against all odds. She openly lays her heart and soul on the line allowing the reader to share in her heartaches, and triumphs, whilst at the same time being a source of inspiration. Hers is a story that will keep you engrossed until the very end. An engaging true life story and a must read!" - Spencer Lloyd-Peet – Writer for Cinema Retro



If the Shoe Fits: The Story of a Real Life Cinderella is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 362 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913289591 / 9781913289669

Dimensions: 12.9 x 2.3 x 19.8 cm



Amazon Kindle eBook: B0828BNKQR



Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/ITSF



Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing



About the Author

Born into a show business dynasty, Emma was bitten by the acting bug at a young age and became inspired by the art of performing.



Her career has seen her tour extensively in theatre, play lead roles in numerous well-known television commercials, as well as documentaries and independent feature films for both cinematic and televised release; appearing alongside many well-known actors. She has also worked as a model, TV presenter and singer.



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



