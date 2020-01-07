Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Receive press releases from Michael Terence Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds: Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of A Midsummer’s Enigma by Girts Vitelis

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of A Midsummer’s Enigma, a psychological thriller, by Girts Vitelis.

Thame, United Kingdom, January 07, 2020 --(



Set in the 19th century an inspector from London has travelled to the Midlands… strange occurrences have occurred there far too often and it’s up to him to uncover the truth.



Mystery after mystery, his seemingly solvable case takes a turn for the worse, harsh truths are revealed every step of the way. It goes so far that even his wife-to-be goes there too, in order to find out what’s happening.



Love, murder, the supernatural, revenge, body and mind-bending thrills, they all take place in a little village in the Midlands.



They ask: “This place is playing some mind games... or is it really just in our heads? Is anything even real anymore? Are we losing our minds?’’



Such is the beauty of a psychological thriller.



A Midsummer’s Enigma is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 102 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913289454

Dimensions: 12.9 x 0.7 x 19.8 cm



Amazon Kindle eBook: B07ZTRG2JT



Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/AME



Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing



About the Author

Girts Vitelis is twenty-two years old and originally from Latvia and has been living in Ireland for the past seven years. Girts attended secondary school in Ireland and three years of college, which he does not consider a waste.



Writing was something that he has been good at but had never thought of it as a hobby, let alone the prospect of writing a book. What started as a twenty-page story is now a published book.



Girts invites the reader to turn to page one and enter A Midsummer’s Enigma…



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Thame, United Kingdom, January 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- About A Midsummer’s EnigmaSet in the 19th century an inspector from London has travelled to the Midlands… strange occurrences have occurred there far too often and it’s up to him to uncover the truth.Mystery after mystery, his seemingly solvable case takes a turn for the worse, harsh truths are revealed every step of the way. It goes so far that even his wife-to-be goes there too, in order to find out what’s happening.Love, murder, the supernatural, revenge, body and mind-bending thrills, they all take place in a little village in the Midlands.They ask: “This place is playing some mind games... or is it really just in our heads? Is anything even real anymore? Are we losing our minds?’’Such is the beauty of a psychological thriller.A Midsummer’s Enigma is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 102 pagesISBN-13: 9781913289454Dimensions: 12.9 x 0.7 x 19.8 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B07ZTRG2JTAmazon URL: http://getbook.at/AMEPublished in the UK by Michael Terence PublishingAbout the AuthorGirts Vitelis is twenty-two years old and originally from Latvia and has been living in Ireland for the past seven years. Girts attended secondary school in Ireland and three years of college, which he does not consider a waste.Writing was something that he has been good at but had never thought of it as a hobby, let alone the prospect of writing a book. What started as a twenty-page story is now a published book.Girts invites the reader to turn to page one and enter A Midsummer’s Enigma…About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Contact Information Michael Terence Publishing

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Michael Terence Publishing