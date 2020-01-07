PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of A Midsummer’s Enigma by Girts Vitelis


Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of A Midsummer’s Enigma, a psychological thriller, by Girts Vitelis.

Thame, United Kingdom, January 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- About A Midsummer’s Enigma

Set in the 19th century an inspector from London has travelled to the Midlands… strange occurrences have occurred there far too often and it’s up to him to uncover the truth.

Mystery after mystery, his seemingly solvable case takes a turn for the worse, harsh truths are revealed every step of the way. It goes so far that even his wife-to-be goes there too, in order to find out what’s happening.

Love, murder, the supernatural, revenge, body and mind-bending thrills, they all take place in a little village in the Midlands.

They ask: “This place is playing some mind games... or is it really just in our heads? Is anything even real anymore? Are we losing our minds?’’

Such is the beauty of a psychological thriller.

A Midsummer’s Enigma is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 102 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913289454
Dimensions: 12.9 x 0.7 x 19.8 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B07ZTRG2JT

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/AME

Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing

About the Author
Girts Vitelis is twenty-two years old and originally from Latvia and has been living in Ireland for the past seven years. Girts attended secondary school in Ireland and three years of college, which he does not consider a waste.

Writing was something that he has been good at but had never thought of it as a hobby, let alone the prospect of writing a book. What started as a twenty-page story is now a published book.

Girts invites the reader to turn to page one and enter A Midsummer’s Enigma…

About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact Information
Michael Terence Publishing
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
Contact
mtp.agency

