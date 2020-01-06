USKF Black Belt Hall of Fame Inducts Supreme Master Bok Man Kim

Supreme Master Kim is also the founder of Chun Kuhn TaeKwon-Do, and the World Chun Kuhn Taekwondo Federation, with branch schools in the USA, Asia, Africa and Europe. Omaha, NE, January 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Supreme Master Bok Man Kim (Kim, Bok Man) is being inducted in the 2020 USKF Black Belt Hall of Fame in the Pioneer and Legends Category. The Induction Ceremony will take place at the Oak Hills Country Club, Omaha, NE on April 4, 2020.Supreme Master Kim is an early pioneer of TaeKwon-Do. As a Master Sergeant, Bok Man Kim helped General Choi, Hong Hi to develop many of the martial techniques of Taekwon-Do, along with 15 of the 24 Ch’ang Hon patterns, the first Korean patterns developed for Taekwon-Do. The Ch’ang Hon patterns remain the official patterns of the International Taekwon-Do Federation (ITF) more than 50 years later.Supreme Master Kim is also the founder of Chun Kuhn TaeKwon-Do, and the World Chun Kuhn Taekwondo Federation, with branch schools in the USA, Asia, Africa and Europe.