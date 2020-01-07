Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Team for Successful Holiday Charity Drives

Pointe Claire, Canada, January 07, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently held their holiday charity campaign at the company's global headquarters in Montreal, Canada.
Future's annual Spirit of the Holidays campaign is a series of charitable events which raise money to benefit local community groups. The campaign includes a Bake Sale, a Book Fair and a Food, Toy and Clothing Collection drive.
Robert Miller, Founder and President of Future Electronics, thanked all the employees whose generosity made this year's holiday campaign a success.
All proceeds from the Spirit of the Holidays campaign activities will be donated to local charities, including the West Island Women's Shelter, Dans la Rue and Welcome Hall Mission.
To learn more about the company's community initiatives, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media Contact
Martin H. Gordon
Director, Corporate Communications
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)
Fax: 514-630-2671
martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com