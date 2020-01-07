Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Team for Successful Holiday Charity Drives

Press Releases Future Electronics Press Release

Future Electronics President Robert Miller thanked everyone who contributed to the company’s annual Spirit of the Holidays charity campaign.

Pointe Claire, Canada, January 07, 2020 --(



Future's annual Spirit of the Holidays campaign is a series of charitable events which raise money to benefit local community groups. The campaign includes a Bake Sale, a Book Fair and a Food, Toy and Clothing Collection drive.



Robert Miller, Founder and President of Future Electronics, thanked all the employees whose generosity made this year's holiday campaign a success.



All proceeds from the Spirit of the Holidays campaign activities will be donated to local charities, including the West Island Women's Shelter, Dans la Rue and Welcome Hall Mission.



To learn more about the company's community initiatives, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



Media Contact



Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com



514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

Martin H. Gordon

514-694-7710



https://www.futureelectronics.com

237 Hymus Boulevard

Pointe Claire, Quebec H9R 5C7

Canada



