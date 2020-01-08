Victoria University-Ganpat University Center of Excellence Appoints IOSIGNITE to Promote Its Higher Education Courses

Press Releases IOSIGNITE Press Release

Kolkata, India, January 08, 2020 --(



In its endeavor to offer innovative dual-award academic model in India, VU-GNU Centre of Excellence collaborated with IOSIGNITE to run digital media campaigns aimed at reaching deserving candidates for its 2-year Master’s program in Business Analytics and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Systems.



About VU-GNU Centre of Excellence



VU-GNU Centre of Excellence is an innovative collaboration between Victoria University, Ganpat University and Education Centre of Australia (ECA). In 2010, ECA, VU and GNU established its first educational collaboration. Over the years, the collaboration has produced nearly 100 dual master graduates, making significant contributions to their firms and communities.



About IOSIGNITE



IOSIGNITE is a multidisciplinary education marketing agency specialising in digital marketing for schools and colleges, building professional grade school and college websites, branding for schools and colleges and merchandising. IOSIGNITE enables schools and colleges to discover and communicate their core value proposition to the existing and prospective students along with their parents.



Contact: Reach us at: talk@iosignite.com

Kush Srivastava

+91-9794542565



iosignite.com



