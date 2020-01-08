Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases MSys Technologies Press Release

Receive press releases from MSys Technologies: By Email RSS Feeds: MSys Technologies Conferred with "Tamil Nadu Best Employer Brand Awards 2019"

Chennai, India, January 08, 2020 --(



The award recognizes some of the finest organizations that share best practices for Talent Management, Talent Development, and Talent Innovation. Tamil Nadu Best Employer Brand Awards 2019 recognized organizations that have used marketing communications effectively in attracting talent, retaining talent, and developing talent. The 14th edition of the Tamil Nadu Best Employer Brand Awards was held on 16 December at the Taj Connemara, Chennai. The awards were facilitated and organized by the World HRD Congress.



Trailblazing the Employee-First Culture with Forward-Thinking HR Practices

Being conferred such a revered award underlines MSys Technologies’ execution of human resource development practices. These practices are anchored on the importance of human behavior in co-existing and nurturing an inclusive, challenging, innovative, and friendly culture. MSys Technologies’ HR practices are aligned to the company’s core values - passion, compassion, ingenuity, customer commitment, honesty, and integrity.



Embracing a Culture of Care

MSys Technologies’ core business principles of Technical Ingenuity and Customer Intimacy is pillared on a workforce, which is constantly innovating, learning, cheerful, engaged, and motivated. The company’s HR leadership continually strives to create value for its employees and reinforce their trust by maintaining regular communication via one-to-one/group connects and periodic surveys. They foster the culture of appreciation by recognizing employees’ work of excellence on a monthly, quarterly, and annual basis. Significant investments in employee training – based on their domain, client needs, and future technology trends have ensured employees remain upbeat with the required skills. MSys Technologies’ HR team has always been an enabler of work-life balance via organizing regular company outings, team lunches, cultural programs, inter-department sports tournaments and allowing flexibility of work timings.



“The recognition by the reputed world HRD Congress exhibits our forward-looking and employee-centric human resource development practices,” plaudits Banu Balu, VP HR, MSys Technologies.



She adds, “The nodal idea that fuels our continual HR development is of creating a workplace that respects and nurtures employees. I must also recognize the efforts of our talent management, recruitment, and HR operations team for aligning themselves with human-centric work principles to create value for the employees. A special thanks to Sanjay Sehgal, our CEO who empowered MSys Technologies’ HR department in building an engaging and innovative work environment.”



Sanjay Sehgal, CEO, MSys Technologies joins the pulsating moment, "I feel proud that we have received this award. It is a testament to our HR team’s dedication to enabling a people-driven organization. They have ensured that MSys Technologies’ core vision is manifested into tangible actions."



About MSys Technologies

MSys Technologies (Red Herring Asia 100 Winner) is a reliable partner for product engineering services and digital transformation projects for its ISV and Enterprise clientele. We design, develop, and manage modern distributed systems and complex ecosystem integrations with open source, proprietary, cloud-native, and containerized technology expertise and outcome-based pricing. For more, please refer https://msystechnologies.com/



About Employer Branding Awards

The Employer Branding Institute is a virtual organization. Senior leaders in H.R connect with each other in cyberspace to share the best practices in Employer Branding and outstanding professionals in several countries who are contributing to “Talent Management, Talent Development and Talent Innovation” are a part of the Employer Branding Institute.



For product investments, public relations, marketing or other inquiries, please contact:

Sameer Danave

sameer.danave@msystechnologies.com

Director – Digital Marketing

MSys Technologies

www.msystechnologies.com

Telephone – +91-20-6614 3482 Chennai, India, January 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- MSys Technologies, a cutting-edge digital services powerhouse with a focus on distributed systems and complex ecosystem integrations, is honored with "Tamil Nadu Best Employer Brand Awards 2019." The award is symbolic of MSys Technologies’ relentless strive in continually driving rich human resource engagement.The award recognizes some of the finest organizations that share best practices for Talent Management, Talent Development, and Talent Innovation. Tamil Nadu Best Employer Brand Awards 2019 recognized organizations that have used marketing communications effectively in attracting talent, retaining talent, and developing talent. The 14th edition of the Tamil Nadu Best Employer Brand Awards was held on 16 December at the Taj Connemara, Chennai. The awards were facilitated and organized by the World HRD Congress.Trailblazing the Employee-First Culture with Forward-Thinking HR PracticesBeing conferred such a revered award underlines MSys Technologies’ execution of human resource development practices. These practices are anchored on the importance of human behavior in co-existing and nurturing an inclusive, challenging, innovative, and friendly culture. MSys Technologies’ HR practices are aligned to the company’s core values - passion, compassion, ingenuity, customer commitment, honesty, and integrity.Embracing a Culture of CareMSys Technologies’ core business principles of Technical Ingenuity and Customer Intimacy is pillared on a workforce, which is constantly innovating, learning, cheerful, engaged, and motivated. The company’s HR leadership continually strives to create value for its employees and reinforce their trust by maintaining regular communication via one-to-one/group connects and periodic surveys. They foster the culture of appreciation by recognizing employees’ work of excellence on a monthly, quarterly, and annual basis. Significant investments in employee training – based on their domain, client needs, and future technology trends have ensured employees remain upbeat with the required skills. MSys Technologies’ HR team has always been an enabler of work-life balance via organizing regular company outings, team lunches, cultural programs, inter-department sports tournaments and allowing flexibility of work timings.“The recognition by the reputed world HRD Congress exhibits our forward-looking and employee-centric human resource development practices,” plaudits Banu Balu, VP HR, MSys Technologies.She adds, “The nodal idea that fuels our continual HR development is of creating a workplace that respects and nurtures employees. I must also recognize the efforts of our talent management, recruitment, and HR operations team for aligning themselves with human-centric work principles to create value for the employees. A special thanks to Sanjay Sehgal, our CEO who empowered MSys Technologies’ HR department in building an engaging and innovative work environment.”Sanjay Sehgal, CEO, MSys Technologies joins the pulsating moment, "I feel proud that we have received this award. It is a testament to our HR team’s dedication to enabling a people-driven organization. They have ensured that MSys Technologies’ core vision is manifested into tangible actions."About MSys TechnologiesMSys Technologies (Red Herring Asia 100 Winner) is a reliable partner for product engineering services and digital transformation projects for its ISV and Enterprise clientele. We design, develop, and manage modern distributed systems and complex ecosystem integrations with open source, proprietary, cloud-native, and containerized technology expertise and outcome-based pricing. For more, please refer https://msystechnologies.com/About Employer Branding AwardsThe Employer Branding Institute is a virtual organization. Senior leaders in H.R connect with each other in cyberspace to share the best practices in Employer Branding and outstanding professionals in several countries who are contributing to “Talent Management, Talent Development and Talent Innovation” are a part of the Employer Branding Institute.For product investments, public relations, marketing or other inquiries, please contact:Sameer Danavesameer.danave@msystechnologies.comDirector – Digital MarketingMSys Technologieswww.msystechnologies.comTelephone – +91-20-6614 3482 Contact Information MSys Technologies

Sameer Danave

+91-20-6614 3482



https://msystechnologies.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from MSys Technologies Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend