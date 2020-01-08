Digital HRMS is a GDPR Compliant Software

Press Releases The Digital Group Press Release

The fact that Digital HRMS is GDPR Compliant implies that The Digital Group has implemented the following measures in order to meet the compliance standards defined by GDPR.



· Provision for users to state their explicit consent for every piece of data that they share through the Digital HRMS website.

· Modifications in the Privacy Policy to reflect the requirements defined by GDPR regulations.

· Implementation of stringent security measures for protection of data against data breaches.

· Ensuring users’ permission for data collection through cookies on the website.

· Compliance with the terms mentioned under the Data Retention Terms of Service released by Google in response to GDPR.



With GDPR compliance in place for Digital HRMS, users can rest assured about data security when it comes to the collection, storage and usage of their personal data.



About T/DG:

T/DG is a trusted Information Technology partner for businesses across the globe. Our comprehensive IT Services include a full spectrum of Product Engineering and Development Services, Software and Data Solutions as well as Enterprise Information Management Solutions that help organizations optimize productivity, enhance operational capabilities, boost revenues, drive innovations and fire up time-to-market cycles in a dynamic environment.



With focus on building long-term client relationships, we provide a range of Services from Concept-To-Complete; spanning Product Development, Maintenance, Support and Operations. Our commitment to innovate coupled with decades of experience delivering excellence for our customers, vital technology partnerships and global delivery centers across the US & Asia Pacific make T/DG an ideal choice for next generation initiatives.



Raviraj Majgaonkar

+91 20 66532051



www.thedigitalgroup.com



