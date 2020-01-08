Press Releases New Jersey Minority Educational Development Press Release

Receive press releases from New Jersey Minority Educational Development: By Email RSS Feeds: Finland Ends the Decade as Number One

NJ MED announces its Annual Top 20 Education Systems in the World this week, with Finland taking the top honor as the decade closes.

New York, NY, January 08, 2020 --(



NJ MED (New Jersey Minority Educational Development) a US-based NGO and a Special Consultative Status member of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), used the Poll to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal number 4 Goal mission - Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.



This year marks the first time Finland ends the year ranked number one. The previous 6 years, Japan and South Korea, which won the award for the last five years, achieved this accomplishment.



NJ MED’s CEO/Founder, Albert N. Mitchell II, said, “Finland was always considered as having the best education system by members of the education community. However, from the data available, which we used to rank countries. This year Finland had the best results.”



Mr. Mitchell added, “It’s always been our goal to create public awareness about education, and who is doing the best job in preparing our children for the future. As we move into the next decade, we will try to expand our efforts to recognize those who are committed to the well-being of our children and are building our communities. Is not that what life is about? Growing with the universe to achieve our very best as human beings.”



The complete list of the 2019 World Top 20 country rankings are available on NJ MED’s website at https://worldtop20.org/education-data-base-2019 . New York, NY, January 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Finland recognizes as the best education system for students and teachers, is awarded the honor for the first time by NJ MED’s annual World Top 20 Education Poll. The Poll represents countries that provide the best education service for students from early childhood, primary, secondary and college levels.NJ MED (New Jersey Minority Educational Development) a US-based NGO and a Special Consultative Status member of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), used the Poll to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal number 4 Goal mission - Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.This year marks the first time Finland ends the year ranked number one. The previous 6 years, Japan and South Korea, which won the award for the last five years, achieved this accomplishment.NJ MED’s CEO/Founder, Albert N. Mitchell II, said, “Finland was always considered as having the best education system by members of the education community. However, from the data available, which we used to rank countries. This year Finland had the best results.”Mr. Mitchell added, “It’s always been our goal to create public awareness about education, and who is doing the best job in preparing our children for the future. As we move into the next decade, we will try to expand our efforts to recognize those who are committed to the well-being of our children and are building our communities. Is not that what life is about? Growing with the universe to achieve our very best as human beings.”The complete list of the 2019 World Top 20 country rankings are available on NJ MED’s website at https://worldtop20.org/education-data-base-2019 . Contact Information New Jersey Minority Educational Development

Shomari Moore

856-541-3926



www.worldtop20.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from New Jersey Minority Educational Development