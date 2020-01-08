Press Releases Double Cola Press Release

Receive press releases from Double Cola: By Email RSS Feeds: BREWSKI Enters the Evansville Market

Cheers Beverages Inc. Introduces Trio of Beers to Southern Indiana

Evansville, IN, January 08, 2020 --(



“Cheers Beverages Inc. is proud to announce that, as of today, BREWSKI has officially landed in Evansville, Indiana,” said Cheers Beverages Inc. President Gina Dhanani. “Double Cola’s amazing fan base in southern Indiana is what prompted us to launch our new craft beer in the surrounding community.”



Differentiating itself from SKI Citrus Soda, BREWSKI has its own unique flavor profiles. The BREWSKI Classic Pilsner is a smooth-bodied, crisp beer consisting of Pilsner malt, Saaz hops, and a dash of Citra. BREWSKI All American Pale Ale is a traditional, golden-bodied pale ale with a fruity aroma, citrus notes, and a slight bitter profile. BREWSKI SKI Infused Ale is an American ale that perfectly blends the essence of natural SKI flavors of orange and lemon, while adding a hint of lime.



Now available in Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, Gibson and Knox Counties, BREWSKI is being rolled out by Working Distributors. It can be found at Frontier Liquors and Liquor Locker, along with several local restaurants and bars.



BREWSKI will be a focal point at local events throughout its Evansville launch. On Monday, Jan. 6, it can be found at Doc’s Sports Bar for a tap takeover event from 4 to 7 p.m. On Wednesday, Jan. 8, BREWSKI will be available during West Side Night at the Ford Center for the University of Evansville’s basketball game.



Customers can also find BREWSKI by using the brand’s online product locator on BREWSKIbeers.com, which will be updated throughout its launch.



About The Double Cola Company



The Double Cola Company started in 1933 with a mission to deliver high quality beverages while embracing the individuality of its products and consumers. This family-owned company values its rich history and tradition of developing and producing great-tasting products with exceptional quality.



In 2019, The Double Cola Company launched Cheers Beverages Inc. with a focus on becoming a full beverage company. BREWSKI is the first brand to originate from Cheers Beverages Inc. For more information about BREWSKI, visit BREWSKIbeers.com, like them on Facebook @BREWSKIbeers, and follow them on Instagram @BREWSKIbeers. Evansville, IN, January 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Cheers Beverages Inc., a subsidiary of The Double Cola Company, is introducing BREWSKI, a new line of craft beer, to the Evansville market. BREWSKI was inspired by the natural flavors of SKI Citrus Soda, one of Double Cola’s most successful brands. This line includes BREWSKI Classic Pilsner, BREWSKI All American Pale Ale, and BREWSKI SKI Infused Ale.“Cheers Beverages Inc. is proud to announce that, as of today, BREWSKI has officially landed in Evansville, Indiana,” said Cheers Beverages Inc. President Gina Dhanani. “Double Cola’s amazing fan base in southern Indiana is what prompted us to launch our new craft beer in the surrounding community.”Differentiating itself from SKI Citrus Soda, BREWSKI has its own unique flavor profiles. The BREWSKI Classic Pilsner is a smooth-bodied, crisp beer consisting of Pilsner malt, Saaz hops, and a dash of Citra. BREWSKI All American Pale Ale is a traditional, golden-bodied pale ale with a fruity aroma, citrus notes, and a slight bitter profile. BREWSKI SKI Infused Ale is an American ale that perfectly blends the essence of natural SKI flavors of orange and lemon, while adding a hint of lime.Now available in Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, Gibson and Knox Counties, BREWSKI is being rolled out by Working Distributors. It can be found at Frontier Liquors and Liquor Locker, along with several local restaurants and bars.BREWSKI will be a focal point at local events throughout its Evansville launch. On Monday, Jan. 6, it can be found at Doc’s Sports Bar for a tap takeover event from 4 to 7 p.m. On Wednesday, Jan. 8, BREWSKI will be available during West Side Night at the Ford Center for the University of Evansville’s basketball game.Customers can also find BREWSKI by using the brand’s online product locator on BREWSKIbeers.com, which will be updated throughout its launch.About The Double Cola CompanyThe Double Cola Company started in 1933 with a mission to deliver high quality beverages while embracing the individuality of its products and consumers. This family-owned company values its rich history and tradition of developing and producing great-tasting products with exceptional quality.In 2019, The Double Cola Company launched Cheers Beverages Inc. with a focus on becoming a full beverage company. BREWSKI is the first brand to originate from Cheers Beverages Inc. For more information about BREWSKI, visit BREWSKIbeers.com, like them on Facebook @BREWSKIbeers, and follow them on Instagram @BREWSKIbeers. Contact Information Double Cola

Keely Anderson

877-325-2652



https://www.doublecolacompany.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Double Cola