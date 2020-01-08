Triumph Motorcycles America and Eurotek Oklahoma City to Host Best of British Tour – Oklahoma City

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Eurotek Oklahoma City Press Release

On January 16, 2020 from 6:00pm - 10:00pm in Oklahoma City, OK, Triumph Motorcycles America and Eurotek OKC will host the Best of British Tour – Oklahoma. The public is invited to register for this exclusive celebration of British motorcycling with food, drinks, entertainment, and VIP previews of Triumph’s stunning, new-for-2020 model line-up.

“’Best of British’ is an invitation to experience Triumph’s dedication to being the premium lifestyle motorcycle brand,” said Rod Lopusnak, General Manager for Triumph Motorcycles America. “The 38-city tour will feature including the all-new Rocket 3, limited edition Daytona Moto2™ 765, and new Street Triple RS, each of which embodying Triumph’s unmatched combination of performance, capability, and fit-and-finish.”



Triumph motorcycles represent the very best of the British motorcycle industry. From its rich, unparalleled history to the advanced, industry-leading present – it's the unique engine character, impeccable chassis performance, and subtle sophistication that make every machine unmistakably British, unmistakably Triumph.



“The attention to detail, the quality, and the performance of the Triumph brand is second to none, and we’re extremely excited to be involved in this one-of-a-kind event,” said AC Spencer, General Manager of Eurotek OKC. “We can’t wait for our motorcycle community to get a glimpse of Triumph’s newest models first-hand!”



The Best of British Tour will feature a curation of Triumph’s exciting new model year 2020 motorcycles, including:



- All-New Rocket 3

With the world’s largest production motorcycle engine at 2,500cc, the new Rocket 3 is nearly 100 pounds lighter and delivers 11% more power than the previous generation. Naturally, the all-new Rocket 3 enjoys the highest torque, 163 LB-FT @ 4,000 rpm of any production motorcycle.



Combining imposing muscular stance, magnificent style, the highest levels of technology, Triumph’s trademark sublime handling character, and all of the Rocket’s world-renowned presence and all-day easy riding capability, the new Rockets are truly in a class of their own.



- New Street Triple RS

As the lightest bike in its class, the new Street Triple RS has an incredible power-to-weight ratio that is key to its category-leading performance, making this an agile, exhilarating bike for a range of riders.



Designed to be the ultimate performance street bike, the 2020 Street Triple RS gets a step up in performance from a major engine update developed by Triumph’s Moto2TM engine team. The new Street Triple RS continues to set the category benchmark for light weight, intuitive handling and overall capability.



- Daytona Moto2™ 765 Limited Edition

The first-ever official road bike partnership with Dorna Moto2™, the new Daytona Moto2™ 765 was built to incorporate the same engine updates and performance enhancements that were adopted by our 2019 Moto2™ race engines. It’s the highest power and torque production 765cc Triumph Triple ever and fine-tuned for a genuine Moto2™-feel on the road or at the track.



To reserve a spot on the Best of British – Oklahoma City guest list, visit www.TriumphonTour.com.



For more information, contact dianaf@eurotek-okc.com.



About Triumph:

First established in 1902, Triumph Motorcycles celebrated 115 years of motorcycle manufacture in 2017. For more than three decades, Triumph Motorcycles has been based in Hinckley, Leicestershire and has produced iconic bikes that perfectly blend authentic design, character, charisma and performance. Building around 65,000 bikes per year, Triumph is the largest British motorcycle manufacturer and has around 650 dealers across the world. For more information, visit www.triumphmotorcycles.com.



About Eurotek Oklahoma City:

From the moment their doors first opened in April of 2014, Eurotek Oklahoma City has provided first-time riders and seasoned veterans alike with a home away from home where they could fuel their passion for motorcycles. Eurotek OKC offers a wide selection of new BMW, Ducati, Triumph, and premium pre-owned motorcycles to meet every rider’s needs, no matter their style of riding. Additionally, they are a full-service motorcycle dealer, carrying a wide selection of parts and accessories along with a team of factory-trained technicians to service or repair your vehicle. For more information, visit www.Eurotek-OKC.com or follow us @EurotekOKC on Facebook and @Eurotek_OKC on Twitter and Instagram. 