Motorcycles & Bikes News
Explore the latest news about motorcycles, sport bikes, scooters, dirt bikes, new product introductions, manufacturers, clubs, motorcycle safety, events and destinations. Motorcycle enthusiasts and industry professionals will find the latest in market research, technology and business.
Pellizzi & Co. Selected by Royal Enfield North America to Support Creative and Paid Media Efforts Across the USA and Canada
Pellizzi & Co., a Milwaukee-based creative and marketing agency, has been selected by Royal Enfield North America to support its marketing efforts throughout the Americas, including campaign development and paid media strategy. The partnership will focus on strengthening how Royal Enfield... - May 12, 2026 - Pellizzi & Co.
Lightning Motors Corporation Shatters the EV "Black Box" Model with Real-Time Cell Telemetry and Announces Phase 2 Remote Diagnostic Roadmap
Lightning Motors Corporation announces the end of the EV "Black Box" with the launch of near real-time, cell-level telemetry via the Lightning EDGE platform. By providing forensic-level transparency of its 90-series high-voltage battery stack, Lightning is establishing a new industry standard for reliability. This launch serves as the foundation for Phase 2: Remote Diagnostics, a key pillar in Lightning’s global asset-light licensing strategy for OEMs. - May 08, 2026 - Lightning Motorcycle
Lightning Unveils EDGE: a Competition-Derived, Modular 800V Architecture to Accelerate the Global Electric Transition
Lightning unveiled EDGE, a modular 800V electric vehicle architecture that packages competition-derived systems into a scalable foundation for OEMs. Designed to reduce early-stage R&D effort and technical risk, EDGE helps manufacturers accelerate electrification across high-performance vehicle programs. - February 11, 2026 - Lightning Motorcycle
Racin’ for a Livin’ Returns, Introducing THE LINEUP Driver Discovery Program
Racin' for a Livin', the pioneering fan-driven motorsports platform founded in 2004, has returned with THE LINEUP driver discovery program. Originally attracting millions of visitors and evaluated by major broadcast networks, the platform now operates under JVThunderCat Media. Category winners receive $10,000 and a championship belt. Recently named Official Partner of Chili Bowl Nationals 2026 through FloRacing. Stock car submissions open now through January 27. - January 20, 2026 - JVThundercat Media LLC
Agile Auto Appoints David Heitzmann as Director of Channel Management
Agile Auto today announced the appointment of David Heitzmann as Director of Channel Management. A seasoned automotive professional, David Heitzmann blends marketplace experience, hands-on dealership knowledge, and a passion for operational discipline to help dealers turn data into confident action. - January 19, 2026 - Agile Auto
Motorcycle Arrive and Ride at Circuit of the Americas
Scoot ATX offers a complete "Arrive and Ride" motorcycle track service in Austin, providing bikes, coaching, technical support, fuel, data analysis, and hospitality. The program serves all skill levels from beginners to CMRA racers at local track days with 3:16 Track Days, RideSmart, and Harris Hill Road. Riders need a valid motorcycle license or racing license. Let's Go Ride. - December 21, 2025 - Scoot ATX
Prestige Auto Tech Launches New Pompano Beach Location, Serving Luxury and Exotic Vehicle Owners
Prestige Auto Tech, a family-owned business founded in 2006, opens its fifth location in Pompano Beach. Specializing in luxury and exotic vehicles, offering a 3-year/36,000-mile nationwide warranty, the company remains customer-focused and team-driven, continuing its faith-guided growth with plans to open 1–2 new locations annually. - November 16, 2025 - Prestige Auto Tech
Searchshop.com Launches as the First Cross-Vertical Marketplace for Vehicle Shoppers
Searchshop.com is the first cross-vertical vehicle marketplace uniting RVs, boats, autos, and powersports in one trusted platform. Shoppers gain access to expert research, specifications, and nationwide dealer inventory, making it easier to research, compare, and connect. With a mission to simplify and reshape vehicle shopping, Searchshop.com delivers clarity, transparency, and efficiency for today’s buyers. - September 26, 2025 - Searchshop
Lightning Motorcycle’s Next-Gen Prototype Hits 174 MPH on Its Lowest Performance Setting
Early Test Results from "Beyond LS-218" Campaign Confirm Breakthrough Electric Performance, with a Goal of 250+ MPH Within Reach Following the success of their “Beyond LS-218” campaign, Lightning Motorcycle has completed the first round of testing for their next-generation... - September 19, 2025 - Lightning Motorcycle
Lightning Motorcycles Customer Calls Ride “Far More Relaxing” Than New Automatic BMWs
Lightning Motorcycles, a pioneer in high-performance electric motorcycles, is spotlighting powerful new customer feedback that redefines the premium riding experience. In an unsolicited testimonial, a rider who recently test-drove one of BMW’s latest automatic, clutch-less motorcycles... - September 01, 2025 - Lightning Motorcycle
Iron Goddess Nashville - Let’s Break a Record
Iron Goddess is rolling into the Nashville Fairgrounds on Sunday, November 2. This all-female motorcycle show is more than just bikes — it’s a movement. With vendors, games, live music, and awards across over 10 categories, we’re calling all women riders to help us make history. Iron Goddess is attempting to break their California record of 532 female motorcyclists in one location. All makes and models are welcome. Ride, represent, and break records — together. - June 19, 2025 - Iron Goddess Productions
Motorcycle Missions Selected as Beneficiary of Harley-Davidson’s 2025 Let’s Ride Challenge™
Motorcycle Missions is proud to announce that it has been selected as one of only ten nonprofit organizations nationwide to benefit from Harley-Davidson’s 2025 Let’s Ride Challenge™: Ride for Heroes—a nationwide campaign that turns motorcycle miles into meaningful support... - May 22, 2025 - Motorcycle Missions
Route Runners Auto Transport Announces Expansion of Nationwide Auto Transport Services in 2025
In 2025, Route Runners Auto Transport offers both open and enclosed type of vehicle shipping, setting the gold standard for reliability, affordability, and customer satisfaction. With a seamless booking process, cutting-edge tracking technology, and a commitment to top-tier service, Route Runners has been in the auto transport industry for over eight years. - March 18, 2025 - Route Runners Auto Transport
STK StickerStoke Unveils Twyst: The 3D Product Personalization System for Powersports
Twyst, an advanced 3D graphic design product personalization system, debuts at AIMExpo 2025. Built on vector-based technology, it lets users customize and preview products in real-time 3D, eliminating the need for complex software. Visit Booth #7114 or StickerStoke.com. - February 05, 2025 - StickerStoke Inc.
Introducing 3DCAL: Motorcycle Personalization with Next-Generation 3D Design Technology
3DCAL lets riders design custom protective decals on true-to-scale 3D models, eliminating the need for complex graphic editing software. Built on StickerStoke’s vector-based technology, it offers instant 3D mockups, brand integration, artist collaborations, and charity support. 3DCAL handles printing and shipping worldwide. Live demos at AIMExpo, Feb. 5-7 or visit 3DCal.com. - February 05, 2025 - StickerStoke Inc.
STK StickerStoke Unveils Frameworx: A 3D Product Customization Tool for the Powersports Industry
STK StickerStoke introduces Frameworx, a 3D customization tool for powersports vehicles at AIMExpo 2025. This interactive platform lets customers design ATVs, snowmobiles, motorcycles, and jetskis online with hyper-realistic 3D visuals, ensuring a perfect build before visiting a dealership. For dealers and manufacturers, Frameworx provides real-time consumer insights, streamlines Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) processes, and enhances inventory management. - February 04, 2025 - StickerStoke Inc.
Feuling Parts New Anti-Reversion Exhaust Systems
Get the maximum output out of your Milwaukee Eight Bagger with Feuling patented exhaust technology. - February 04, 2025 - Feuling Parts
Supreme Motors (Formerly Carmart OC Since 2013) Under New Ownership: Drive Your Dream
Supreme Motors, formerly CarMart OC since 2013, is now under the ownership of Ehren Bragg, an industry leader with experience at Jaguar, Ferrari, Lamborghini, and more. Bragg’s vision is to make used car buying a smart financial decision by offering late-model vehicles with transparent wear-and-tear disclosures. Supreme Motors also offers full auto detailing by appointment. - January 06, 2025 - Supreme Motors OC
BTO Sports Announces Launch of New Online Store
BTO Sports, a top source of motocross, dirt bike and off-road gear for men, women and children, launches all new Shopify store for an improved user-friendly shopping experience. - January 02, 2025 - BTO Sports
Cerwin-Vega Launches New UTV65 Series Weatherproof Sound System with Powerful Amplifiers and RGB LED Lighting for Ultimate Outdoor Adventures
Cerwin-Vega, renowned for high-end mobile audio solutions, has introduced the UTV65 and UTV65LED Weatherproof Sound Systems. Designed for outdoor enthusiasts, these systems deliver powerful audio with built-in 600-Watt Max amplifiers and 6.5-inch 2-way speakers. - September 18, 2024 - CERWIN-VEGA!
Highline Classics Has Been Recognized with the Fastest Growing Private 100 Companies Award from the Portland Business Journal
HighLine Classics is proud to announce that it has been recognized by the Portland Business Journal as one of the Fastest Growing Private 100 Companies. This prestigious award reflects the relentless dedication of our talented team, the exceptional quality of our restorations, and our steadfast... - August 16, 2024 - Highline Classics
Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge Riders Brave Hurricane Debby on 10,000-Mile Journey from Daytona Beach, Florida to Homer, Alaska
Northern Notes LLC, the publisher of Homer By The Bay, a blog about Things to Do in Homer, Alaska, is excited to share the start of the Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge. Riders will endure a journey from Daytona Beach, Florida, to Homer, Alaska, face extreme weather, and sleep beside their bikes... - August 07, 2024 - Northern Notes
Horsepower Financial, LLC Agrees to New Credit Facility
Horsepower Financial, LLC a leader in Premium motorcycle leasing through premium franchise and independent dealers across the nation, has agreed to a new credit facility, opening opportunities for dealers to sell more and attract new customers. - May 14, 2024 - Horsepower Financial
Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories Hosts 2nd Annual “Thunder-Rode BikeFest” During Arizona Route 66 Bike Week
For the 2nd year, Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories hosts Thunder-Rode BikeFest during Route 66 Bike Week in Northern Arizona - 3 Days of Bikes, Beauties, and Bands April 26 - April 28, 2024. - April 19, 2024 - Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories
Remarkable Weekend at Motorcycle Grand Prix Raises $120K for Motorcycle Missions, Supporting Veterans and First Responders
It was a remarkable weekend for both racing enthusiasts and advocates of a noble cause at the recent MotoGP event. Motorcycle Missions, a 501(c)3 Non-Profit Corporation dedicated to helping Veterans and First Responders suffering from PTS(D), emerged victorious alongside its benefactor MotoUP,... - April 17, 2024 - Motorcycle Missions
Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental Launches Thrilling New Adventure - The "Andes Twist" Guided and Self-Guided Motorcycle Tour
Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental announces a new motorcycle tour, the Andes Twist, allowing riders to explore the Ecuadorian Andes and Amazon Basin, available immediately as a self-guided tour and as a guided tour from June 30, 2024. - February 13, 2024 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
MotoVenue Redefines Adventure Motorcycling: Pioneering Unmatched Experiences in the Heart of the Midwest
Experience a revolution in adventure motorcycling at MotoVenue—the Midwest's premier training facility. Get ready to redefine adventure with on-road/off-road fusion, real on-site camping, and progressive training that elevates your skills. Join us as we break boundaries in two-wheeled exploration. - December 21, 2023 - MotoVenue LLC
TOZZbike Announced the Upcoming "Pipegun Original" Electric Kick-Bike at the London EV Show 2023
TOZZbike, leading lifestyle e-mobility product designer and manufacturer, participated to London EV show and announced the upcoming product line including Pipegun Original. - December 06, 2023 - TOZZ Bike
Ride On E-Bikes Announces Grand Opening of New Location in Dunedin, Florida
Ride On E-Bikes, a leading provider of high-quality electric bicycles, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new location at 1714 County Road 1 Unit 3 in Dunedin, Florida. This expansion aims to offer residents and visitors of Dunedin a wide selection of electric bikes and accessories to... - November 22, 2023 - Ride On E-Bikes
New York City Champions a Greener Future: the Innovative Push for Zero-Emission Vehicles
Groundbreaking Shift in the City's Transportation Approach Sets New Environmental Standards - October 25, 2023 - Tarform
The Iron Goddess All Female Motorcycle Show is Going on Tour and It is Heading to Beautiful Downtown Las Vegas
With a record breaking attendance of 632 females on motorcycles during their California Show, they decided to bring the party to none other than Vegas. - October 03, 2023 - Iron Goddess Productions
Car Concierge Pro Excels in Negotiating Ultra-Luxury Cars Valued over Three Million Dollars
Car Concierge Pro: Unlocking maximum value for ultra-luxury cars. Meticulous negotiation expertise. Unparalleled satisfaction. - July 07, 2023 - Car Concierge Pro
Luxury Brand Curtiss Motorcycles Launches New Round of Funding via Wefunder/ 20% of Inventory in “The 1” Already Sold
Curtiss Motorcycle Co., a luxury electric motoring brand focused on building the best and finest hand-crafted motorcycles in the world, today announced that it is offering investors, as well as motorcycle and EV fans, the opportunity to take part in the company’s journey via a new offering on Wefunder. The new offer allows investors to secure stock in the company at its best value to date. More information is at https://wefunder.com/curtiss - May 18, 2023 - Curtiss Motorcycle Co.
Gears in Heaven Inc Director Advances in the Dream Chopper Competition 2023
Jennifer Forlastro of Gears in Heaven Advances to Semifinals of Dream Chopper Competition, Aims to Be First Female Winner - May 10, 2023 - Gears in Heaven Inc
PRO 1200 Motorcycle Lift is Back in Stock in the U.S.
The PRO 1200 Motorcycle Lift will be back in stock the first week of May 2023. - April 29, 2023 - NHProEquip
Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories Hosts “Thunder-Rode BikeFest” During Arizona Route 66 Bike Week
Thunder-Rode BikeFest 2023 boasts 3 Days of Bikes, Beauties, and Bands. April 28th, 29th, and 30th at World Famous Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories in Kingman, AZ on Historic Route 66. Free admittance to all attendees. - April 06, 2023 - Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories
Roxane Maliszewski Honored as a Woman of the Month for January 2023 by P.O.W.E.R.- Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Roxane Maliszewski of Louisville, Kentucky has been named a Woman of the Month for January 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and great success in the fields of music and mechanical engineering. About Roxane... - March 03, 2023 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Your Insurance Lady Announces New Blog Post, Four Things You Didn't Know About Personal Auto Insurance
What do you know about personal auto insurance in Colorado Springs? You can learn about some of your options here in this breakdown. - December 11, 2022 - Your Insurance Lady
International Fluids Consortium Expands Its OEM Membership
The International Fluids Consortium (IFC) has added another key OEM to its collaborative effort. Aurobay (formerly Volvo Cars), Honda, Hyundai Kia, Jaguar Land Rover, Nissan, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Renault, Subaru, Suzuki, and Toyota are recently joined by General Motors in this not-for-profit... - October 13, 2022 - International Fluids Consortium
Axel's Pawn Shop, Spokane, WA, Announced Seahawk Ticket Giveaway
Axel's Pawn Shop is part of the Spokane, WA community. Offering full pawn shop services, they also offer special offers and promotions to help the community. They announced they will give away Seahawk Tickets in October. - October 06, 2022 - Axel's Pawn Shop
Lambert Pawn Announces Services to Buy, Sell, Pawn Motorcycles
Lambert Pawn announced they have a buy, sell, pawn service to help owners liquidate motorcycles. - July 26, 2022 - Lambert Pawn Shop
MonSTORE Garages, Car Condominiums, to Invade Lake Tahoe & Minden, Nevada Soon
It’s an all too familiar problem. Too many cars and nowhere to put them. People are turning to garage condominiums as a long-term solution coupled with an asset class investment. - July 22, 2022 - Monstore Garages Tahoe
New Adjustable Motorcycle Windshield Systems from MadStad Engineering
Announcing an array of new motorcycle wind protection systems / adjustable windshield systems for several late model motorcycle models. - June 02, 2022 - MadStad Engineering
Ecuador Freedom Expands Its Rental Motorcycle Fleet with the Best ADV Bikes of 2022
The leading adventure motorcycle tour company now has the widest selection of rental motorcycles in South America. - May 05, 2022 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
Kevin Walsh Promoted to Sales Representative at TrailerDecking.com
Kevin Walsh has been promoted to sales representative at Nova USA Wood Products Inc.’s TrailerDecking.com division. He is responsible for the direct sale and distribution of the company’s complete line of Apitong trailer decking, flooring and accessories to retailers, small business... - April 28, 2022 - Nova USA
TOZZ x Kıvılcım Music Collabs for the New Pop-Up Store and Experience Center
TOZZ Bike, Istanbul-based offbeat e-mobility and lifestyle products and services start-up, announced their collaboration with Kıvılcım Music, Istanbul based custom-built instruments shop, for Pipegun #1’s new pop-up store and experience center. TOZZ expands their sales network with the... - April 22, 2022 - TOZZ Bike
Long Time Concrete Coating Provider Garage Floor Coating of Columbus Now Merges with Multi-State Premier Concrete Coating/Epoxy Giant, Gatorguard, LLC
Garage Floor Coating of Columbus, OH has merged with multi-state premier concrete coatings company, GatorGuard, LLC. GatorGuard operates (now) 6 offices in the midwest and has earned the reputation for high quality solutions and customer experiences. - April 18, 2022 - GatorGuard, LLC
Dealer eProcess Wins AWA Award for OTT 2022
Brian Pasch, author and industry leader in automotive marketing strategies, online dealer education, marketing analytics, and digital retailing is pleased to announce Dealer eProcess (DEP) as a winner of the 2022 AWA Award in the category of OTT Advertising. According to Tim Bowles, who leads... - April 12, 2022 - Dealer eProcess
The Powersport Academy Announces a Free Course for Powersport Dealers
The free course titled “Getting Started with Service” sets the stage for service students new to online training, and possibly new to this type of professional development. - March 30, 2022 - Powersport Academy
Seminole PowerSports Announces Can-Am Demo Days
Sanford based power sports dealership invites consumers to test drive their 2022 line up of Can-Am motorcycles. - March 24, 2022 - Seminole PowerSports