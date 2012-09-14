PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

PowerSports Xtreme Digital Marketing Adds Dynamic Payment Options to Its Lead Gen 3.0 Toolset PSXDigital increases online lead generation by 32% for dealership customers with the launch of new features within its third-generation lead conversion suite of tools. - August 23, 2019 - PowerSports Xtreme Digital Marketing

Alten Releases the New E1 Scooter, the Most Complete Yet Affordable Scooter in the Market Alten Rides (https://www.altenrides.com) is the new urban mobility provider coming straight from Shenzhen, the Chinese Silicon Valley. Alten’s team believes that everyone has to have access to fun, reliable yet affordable personal transportation vehicles directly from manufacturing plants while... - August 02, 2019 - Alten Rides

10 Safest Used Cars for 2019 - VINCheckPro If you are looking for a reliable and safe used car to purchase, there are several options verified by VINCheckPro.com for you. Here are some of the most suitable options at your disposal for 2019. Volvo XC60 SUV You probably know that this brand has a reputation of safety associated with its products. - June 20, 2019 - VINCheckPro

Boaterz n Bikerz of America: Hull of a Tour 5 Wraps Its Epic 2019 “Dragon’s Roar” Boaterz n Bikerz of America Hull of a Tour 5 just wrapped an epic week-long motorcycling and boating event, "The Dragon's Roar," with 36 participants from the boating industry and 24 motorcycles, powered by title sponsor Evinrude/BRP along with Sea Tow, Malibu Boats, Boogey Lights, Emerald Coast Marine Group, Jim Krueger Photography, Born to Ride Magazine and Kenton Smith Marketing. - May 14, 2019 - Kenton Smith Marketing

First Church of God's Motorcycle Blessing Kicks Off Prayers for Safe Riding Season Bishop Timothy J. Clarke conducts annual blessing of motorcyclists. - May 03, 2019 - First Church of God

Mountain Creek Harley-Davidson to Host a Free Electronics Event for Earth Day Mountain Creek Harley-Davidson is doing their part to help the Earth. Join the Harley-Davidson dealership for this free event. - April 16, 2019 - Mountain Creek Harley-Davidson

Kawasaki Demo Tour Comes to Seminole Powersports Sanford, Florida Based Power Sports Dealership Offers Consumers an Opportunity to Explore Kawasaki Products - April 08, 2019 - Seminole PowerSports

P.O.R. Products, Inc. Announces New Refinish Division The 96-year-old family-owned business well known for Automotive Restoration products is adding a new division to focus on Automotive Refinish Coatings. - April 04, 2019 - POR Products

JetPack Aviation’s Flying Motorcycle Delivers Personal Flight at 150mph Designer Yacouba Galle Creates Clean, Elegant Speeder Aesthetic - March 21, 2019 - Jet Pack Aviation

Stop by the EMS RoadDocs IL Booth at the IMS Show 2019 Rosemont, IL EMS Road Docs IL, an Illinois based 501c3 Corporation and medical support group, is pleased to announce that they will have a booth at the International Motorcycle Show held at the Donald A Stevens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL from February 15 to February 17, 2019. The EMS Road Docs IL will have... - February 14, 2019 - EMS RoadDocs IL

CSC Motorcycles Announces the New 2019 RX4 Dual-Sport Motorcycle Model CSC Motorcycles has unveiled the RX4, a new 2019 model that fills a high-demand gap in the dual-sport motorcycle market. This new motorcycle model is the result of several years of design, testing, and development. Steve Seidner, President of CSC Motorcycles, announced, “The new RX4 is designed... - November 14, 2018 - CSC Motorcycles

Front Rangers Cycling Club Names Scott Christopher Executive Director Front Rangers Cycling Club today announced that its board of directors has appointed Scott Christopher as Executive Director. “We are fortunate to have someone of Scott Christopher’s caliber and experience step up to lead Front Rangers Cycling Club,” said James Levy President of the... - November 13, 2018 - Swedish Medical Center

Broward Motorsports Dominates Jet Ski- Personal Watercraft World Championships Top jet ski, personal watercraft race team dominates world championships and rider Chris MacClugage becomes the winningest racer of all time, while 13-year-old protegee asserts himself in adult men's class of Sport-Spec racing division of the IJSBA, ProWatercross, and P1-AquaX racing circuits. This team, it's racers and owner are the team to watch. - October 19, 2018 - Broward Motorsports

Orbital VR Launches to Bring Hands-on Shopping Experience to E-Commerce with 360⁰ Images Orbital VR launches to revolutionize e-commerce by creating fully interactive CGI images that rotate, providing shoppers with an engaging way to see 240 angles of any product. www.orbital-vr.com - September 28, 2018 - Orbital VR

Seminole PowerSports Partners with National Insurance Agency for Marketing Campaign Sanford Based PowerSports Dealership Offers Props for Upcoming State Farm Insurance Marketing Commercials - September 27, 2018 - Seminole PowerSports

U.S.-Based Wholesale Vehicle Auction Giant, Auto Auction Mall, Establishes Local Presence in Lagos, Nigeria Extends services to the West African region with primary hub in Lagos, Nigeria Car dealers and users to enjoy local customer support and assistance with wholesale vehicle purchases. - September 25, 2018 - Auto Auction Mall

CSC Motorcycles Announces Free Shipping on the City Slicker Electric Motorcycle The CSC City Slicker is a fully-electric motorcycle. It closely resembles a small motorcycle, but it has an electric motor and belt drive. CSC Motorcycles has announced that the 2018 City Slicker will now be shipped for free to any owner’s address in the Lower 48-states in the U.S. - September 18, 2018 - CSC Motorcycles

Ecuador Freedom to Provide 21st Century Medical Access on Its Motorcycle Tours Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental Adds Medical Consultation Services Through MultiDoctores. - September 06, 2018 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental

Bryan Hawker Offers Forecast and Future Outlook for BKH Holdings Group Inc BKH Holdings Group Inc., has announced further plans for continued growth and corporate expansion in the multi-brands market it serves. BKH Holdings Group, Inc., is an American multinational company that is highly diversified in a variety of markets with headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah. It offers... - August 08, 2018 - BKH Holdings Group

MotoLease® Reinvents Loyalty with New MotoCoin® Rewards MotoLease’s customers can sign up for loyalty rewards that save money. - July 21, 2018 - MotoLease

Long Sleeve Motorcycle Shirts Form New Collection from Franky Mouse Franky Mouse offers its wide-ranging collection of biker clothing for men and women. The shirts and hoodies are available in a range of styles and sizes. - July 18, 2018 - Franky Mouse

Confederate Motorcycles Lives On; Continues to Manufacture & Distribute the FA-13 Combat Bomber, the G2 P-51 Combat Fighter & the 2018 G3 Fighter The Confederate Motorcycles brand, thought to be abandoned by its rebranded owner Curtiss Motorcycles Inc., has been revived by venture capital fund Ernest Lee Capital and continues to manufacture high end motorcycles in Birmingham, AL. The brand website has been updated with a number of new and pre-owned motorcycles and a story explaining plans to reintroduce new versions of the Confederate Hellcat, Fighter and Wraith. - July 01, 2018 - Confederate Motorcycles LLC

Horizons Unlimited Event in Ecuador, July 20-22nd Horizons Unlimited gathering event will be hosted by Hotel Sierra Alisos in Ecuador. A great venue for people all around the world to see this beautiful country. It counts with important sponsors like Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner, Pro-Racing, Triumph and GAD. - June 19, 2018 - Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner

Ecuador Freedom Awarded TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for Five Consecutive Years The Certificate of Excellence Award Celebrates Excellence in Hospitality and is Given Only to Establishments That Consistently Achieve Great Traveler Reviews on TripAdvisor. Ecuador Freedom is the only South American Motorcycle Tour Operator to win this distinctive award. - June 12, 2018 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental

Guillermo Teran LLC Sells Its Latest Custom Bike, BMW Cafe Racer Guillermo Teran LLC is glad to see how customizing motorcycles is making a come back. - May 30, 2018 - Guillermo Teran LLC

Neurosurgeon and Motorcycle Enthusiast Dr. Charles L. Rosen Features Motorcycle Safety on New Website Dr. Charles L. Rosen, a neurosurgeon whose expertise is focused on cranial base and neurovascular surgery, announced today the launch of his website, drcharlesrosen.com, which features his video blogs on motorcycle safety, titled “Biker Brain Surgeon.” - May 30, 2018 - Dr. Charles L. Rosen

Bryan Hawker & BKH Holdings Group Inc. Plan to Acquire Several New Car Dealerships Bryan Hawker & BKH Holdings Group Inc. plan on entering into agreements to acquire multiple new retail automotive dealerships throughout the United States says Founder & CEO Bryan Hawker. - May 29, 2018 - BKH Holdings Group

Ecuador Freedom Launches New Offroad Pacific Discovery Tour A New Motorcycle and 4x4 Adventure to Immerse Visitors in Ecuador's Remote Forests and Sunny Beaches. - May 08, 2018 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental

Calgary Welcomes Canada’s Fastest Growing Brand of Electric Bikes Alberta welcomes Canada's fastest growing brand of electric bikes with this month's opening of the Pedego Electric Bikes Calgary store at Eau Claire Market. - April 26, 2018 - Pedego Electric Bikes Canada

Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner Awarded with the Q Batch Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner awarded with the Q Batch in Quito by the mayor of the city in a ceremony that took place with the best of the tour operators of the country. - April 26, 2018 - Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner

Guillermo Teran LLC - Latest Custom Bike Build The only thing better than a manufacturer coming up with a really beautiful motorcycle is having a custom builder create something totally unique. - April 25, 2018 - Guillermo Teran LLC

Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner, a New Option in Ecuador Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner is a brand new company, however, its business model has attracted the attention of the local Ministry of Tourism in Ecuador granting the company the Q batch for its High-Quality standards being the only motorcycle tour operator in Ecuador with the award. - April 13, 2018 - Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner

Seminole PowerSports Extends Motorcross Program to Continuing Educating Consumers on Motorcross Safety Sanford, Florida Power Sports Dealership Continues Partnership with Kyle Farnell - March 15, 2018 - Seminole PowerSports

FCP Euro Partners with 034Motorsport for the 2018-2019 Pirelli World Challenge Seasons FCP Euro and 034Motorsport team up to campaign a pair of VW GTI TCR's for the 2018-2019 Pirelli World Challenge seasons. - February 01, 2018 - FCP Euro

Supercar Saturdays Florida at Lamborghini Broward Join Lamborghini Broward at Supercar Saturdays Florida, a monthly gathering of over 400 exotic car enthusiasts, held on the 2nd Saturday of every month, 10am-1pm, at Lamborghini Broward, Davie Florida. It is free to everyone. - November 28, 2017 - Supercar Saturdays Florida

A New Start-Up Company Aims to Help Automotive Consumers Receive Refunds for Extended Warranties, Gap Insurance, Maintenance Plans and More Car Buyers That Have Sold, Traded, Refinanced or Totaled Their Car Within the Last 6 Years Might Just be Owed a Refund. According to MyWarrantyRefund.com, a consumer rights service, tens of millions of dollars in pro-rated warranty refunds go unclaimed every year. - October 25, 2017 - MyWarrantyRefund.com

VINCarHistory Changes Brand Name to “FAXVIN” VINCarHistory has changed its name to “FAXVIN” which has come to effect from the 6th of this month. The company offers complete report on third-party validated vehicle history for any used vehicle across USA and District of Columbia. - October 17, 2017 - FAXVIN

Can-Am Demo Days Come to Seminole PowerSports North Lake County, Florida Power Sports Dealership Offers Consumers an Opportunity to Explore Can-Am Products - October 09, 2017 - Seminole PowerSports

Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental Adds SWM Motorcycles to Its Adventure-Ready Fleet New options for motorcyclists wanting to get off the beaten path in the “biking paradise.” - September 20, 2017 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental

Appraisal Engine Inc is Now Offering Valuation Reports to Vehicle Owners Affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston Texas With the incredible amount of losses, sometimes insurance companies are too overwhelmed to spend as much time as needed calculating actual cash values of totaled vehicles. Residents who feel that their vehicles are undervalued have recourse via Appraisal Engine Inc. - September 06, 2017 - Appraisal Engine Inc

Texas OCC is Coming to Help Orange County Choppers and the Hudson Valley SPCA to Help Hurricane Affected Families and Animals in Texas Orange County Choppers (OCC) and the Hudson Valley SPCA (HVSPCA) jointly announced efforts to provide assistance to humans and animals affected by hurricane Harvey in south Texas. As we have all... - September 04, 2017 - Orange County Choppers

Care For Cops Hosts Twelfth Annual Charity Golf Shootout September 4 The Twelfth Annual Charity Golf Classic celebrates the great work of Georgia law enforcement officers and raises funds to support the families of those who have fallen in the line of duty. The Tournament includes raffle prizes, auction items, as well as long drive, closest to pin and putt competitions. - August 16, 2017 - Care For Cops, LLC.

The RoadBID Show - The First North American Vehicle Branding Festival How Vehicle OEM’s Service & Product Providers Will Bridge the Gap with Millennials RoadBID Show – North American Vehicle Branding Tour 2018 A Call to Vehicle OEM’s, Vehicle Service & Product Providers, Exhibitors, Sponsors, Race Car Drivers, Race Car Owners, Musicians, Speakers, Comedians, Agents, Managers and Vehicle Enthusiasts The RoadBID Show is a North American... - July 28, 2017 - ViberTEX, Inc.

Iran Recognizes Women's Rights and Opens Motorcycle Track to Female Riders After decades of banning women from riding motorbikes in public, Iran will finally allow women to race on a public track. - July 17, 2017 - Tavak Partners

Uber Rare Factory PORSCHE 993 Series GT2 Evo, 1 of Only 11 Produced to Tour with Festivals of Speed A highly sought after and very rare 993 series PORSCHE GT2 EVO will be going on tour with the Festivals of Speed this summer and throughout the 2017-2018 season. The car which was produced by the PORSCHE factory and is just one of eleven made features a twin turbocharged 3.6L flat-6 engine factory rated at 600 HP with 490 ft. lbs. torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. - July 03, 2017 - Festivals of Speed

Festivals of Speed Set to Display Exotic Cars, Motorcycles & Luxury Brands at the Central Florida International Auto Show; Expands to 35,000 Sq. Ft. Display Area Festivals of Speed has announced it has doubled the size of its display space from 17,000 sq. ft. to 35,000 sq. ft. at the Central Florida International Auto Show. Dates for this year’s event are November 23-26. The location is the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Featured manufacturers vehicles set for display include Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Ferrari, Porsche, Aston Martin and others. - June 12, 2017 - Festivals of Speed