More Freedom in South America - December 05, 2019 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
PSXDigital increases online lead generation by 32% for dealership customers with the launch of new features within its third-generation lead conversion suite of tools. - August 23, 2019 - PowerSports Xtreme Digital Marketing
Alten Rides (https://www.altenrides.com) is the new urban mobility provider coming straight from Shenzhen, the Chinese Silicon Valley. Alten’s team believes that everyone has to have access to fun, reliable yet affordable personal transportation vehicles directly from manufacturing plants while... - August 02, 2019 - Alten Rides
MotoZ Names Ecuador Freedom as Exclusive Ecuador Distributor. - June 28, 2019 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
If you are looking for a reliable and safe used car to purchase, there are several options verified by VINCheckPro.com for you. Here are some of the most suitable options at your disposal for 2019.
Volvo XC60 SUV
You probably know that this brand has a reputation of safety associated with its products. - June 20, 2019 - VINCheckPro
Boaterz n Bikerz of America Hull of a Tour 5 just wrapped an epic week-long motorcycling and boating event, "The Dragon's Roar," with 36 participants from the boating industry and 24 motorcycles, powered by title sponsor Evinrude/BRP along with Sea Tow, Malibu Boats, Boogey Lights, Emerald Coast Marine Group, Jim Krueger Photography, Born to Ride Magazine and Kenton Smith Marketing. - May 14, 2019 - Kenton Smith Marketing
Bishop Timothy J. Clarke conducts annual blessing of motorcyclists. - May 03, 2019 - First Church of God
Mountain Creek Harley-Davidson is doing their part to help the Earth. Join the Harley-Davidson dealership for this free event. - April 16, 2019 - Mountain Creek Harley-Davidson
Sanford, Florida Based Power Sports Dealership Offers Consumers an Opportunity to Explore Kawasaki Products - April 08, 2019 - Seminole PowerSports
The 96-year-old family-owned business well known for Automotive Restoration products is adding a new division to focus on Automotive Refinish Coatings. - April 04, 2019 - POR Products
Designer Yacouba Galle Creates Clean, Elegant Speeder Aesthetic - March 21, 2019 - Jet Pack Aviation
EMS Road Docs IL, an Illinois based 501c3 Corporation and medical support group, is pleased to announce that they will have a booth at the International Motorcycle Show held at the Donald A Stevens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL from February 15 to February 17, 2019.
The EMS Road Docs IL will have... - February 14, 2019 - EMS RoadDocs IL
New “Lap of Luxury” Self-Guided Adventure Tour in Ecuador - January 29, 2019 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
CSC Motorcycles has unveiled the RX4, a new 2019 model that fills a high-demand gap in the dual-sport motorcycle market. This new motorcycle model is the result of several years of design, testing, and development.
Steve Seidner, President of CSC Motorcycles, announced, “The new RX4 is designed... - November 14, 2018 - CSC Motorcycles
Front Rangers Cycling Club today announced that its board of directors has appointed Scott Christopher as Executive Director. “We are fortunate to have someone of Scott Christopher’s caliber and experience step up to lead Front Rangers Cycling Club,” said James Levy President of the... - November 13, 2018 - Swedish Medical Center
Top jet ski, personal watercraft race team dominates world championships and rider Chris MacClugage becomes the winningest racer of all time, while 13-year-old protegee asserts himself in adult men's class of Sport-Spec racing division of the IJSBA, ProWatercross, and P1-AquaX racing circuits. This team, it's racers and owner are the team to watch. - October 19, 2018 - Broward Motorsports
Orbital VR launches to revolutionize e-commerce by creating fully interactive CGI images that rotate, providing shoppers with an engaging way to see 240 angles of any product. www.orbital-vr.com - September 28, 2018 - Orbital VR
Sanford Based PowerSports Dealership Offers Props for Upcoming State Farm Insurance Marketing Commercials - September 27, 2018 - Seminole PowerSports
Extends services to the West African region with primary hub in Lagos, Nigeria
Car dealers and users to enjoy local customer support and assistance with wholesale vehicle purchases. - September 25, 2018 - Auto Auction Mall
The CSC City Slicker is a fully-electric motorcycle. It closely resembles a small motorcycle, but it has an electric motor and belt drive. CSC Motorcycles has announced that the 2018 City Slicker will now be shipped for free to any owner’s address in the Lower 48-states in the U.S. - September 18, 2018 - CSC Motorcycles
Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental Adds Medical Consultation Services Through MultiDoctores. - September 06, 2018 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
BKH Holdings Group Inc., has announced further plans for continued growth and corporate expansion in the multi-brands market it serves.
BKH Holdings Group, Inc., is an American multinational company that is highly diversified in a variety of markets with headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah. It offers... - August 08, 2018 - BKH Holdings Group
MotoLease’s customers can sign up for loyalty rewards that save money. - July 21, 2018 - MotoLease
Franky Mouse offers its wide-ranging collection of biker clothing for men and women. The shirts and hoodies are available in a range of styles and sizes. - July 18, 2018 - Franky Mouse
The Confederate Motorcycles brand, thought to be abandoned by its rebranded owner Curtiss Motorcycles Inc., has been revived by venture capital fund Ernest Lee Capital and continues to manufacture high end motorcycles in Birmingham, AL. The brand website has been updated with a number of new and pre-owned motorcycles and a story explaining plans to reintroduce new versions of the Confederate Hellcat, Fighter and Wraith. - July 01, 2018 - Confederate Motorcycles LLC
Horizons Unlimited gathering event will be hosted by Hotel Sierra Alisos in Ecuador. A great venue for people all around the world to see this beautiful country. It counts with important sponsors like Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner, Pro-Racing, Triumph and GAD. - June 19, 2018 - Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner
The Certificate of Excellence Award Celebrates Excellence in Hospitality and is Given Only to Establishments That Consistently Achieve Great Traveler Reviews on TripAdvisor. Ecuador Freedom is the only South American Motorcycle Tour Operator to win this distinctive award. - June 12, 2018 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
Guillermo Teran LLC is glad to see how customizing motorcycles is making a come back. - May 30, 2018 - Guillermo Teran LLC
Dr. Charles L. Rosen, a neurosurgeon whose expertise is focused on cranial base and neurovascular surgery, announced today the launch of his website, drcharlesrosen.com, which features his video blogs on motorcycle safety, titled “Biker Brain Surgeon.” - May 30, 2018 - Dr. Charles L. Rosen
Bryan Hawker & BKH Holdings Group Inc. plan on entering into agreements to acquire multiple new retail automotive dealerships throughout the United States says Founder & CEO Bryan Hawker. - May 29, 2018 - BKH Holdings Group
A New Motorcycle and 4x4 Adventure to Immerse Visitors in Ecuador's Remote Forests and Sunny Beaches. - May 08, 2018 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
Alberta welcomes Canada's fastest growing brand of electric bikes with this month's opening of the Pedego Electric Bikes Calgary store at Eau Claire Market. - April 26, 2018 - Pedego Electric Bikes Canada
Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner awarded with the Q Batch in Quito by the mayor of the city in a ceremony that took place with the best of the tour operators of the country. - April 26, 2018 - Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner
The only thing better than a manufacturer coming up with a really beautiful motorcycle is having a custom builder create something totally unique. - April 25, 2018 - Guillermo Teran LLC
Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner is a brand new company, however, its business model has attracted the attention of the local Ministry of Tourism in Ecuador granting the company the Q batch for its High-Quality standards being the only motorcycle tour operator in Ecuador with the award. - April 13, 2018 - Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner
Sanford, Florida Power Sports Dealership Continues Partnership with Kyle Farnell - March 15, 2018 - Seminole PowerSports
FCP Euro and 034Motorsport team up to campaign a pair of VW GTI TCR's for the 2018-2019 Pirelli World Challenge seasons. - February 01, 2018 - FCP Euro
Join Lamborghini Broward at Supercar Saturdays Florida, a monthly gathering of over 400 exotic car enthusiasts, held on the 2nd Saturday of every month, 10am-1pm, at Lamborghini Broward, Davie Florida. It is free to everyone. - November 28, 2017 - Supercar Saturdays Florida
Car Buyers That Have Sold, Traded, Refinanced or Totaled Their Car Within the Last 6 Years Might Just be Owed a Refund. According to MyWarrantyRefund.com, a consumer rights service, tens of millions of dollars in pro-rated warranty refunds go unclaimed every year. - October 25, 2017 - MyWarrantyRefund.com
VINCarHistory has changed its name to “FAXVIN” which has come to effect from the 6th of this month. The company offers complete report on third-party validated vehicle history for any used vehicle across USA and District of Columbia. - October 17, 2017 - FAXVIN
Lake County, Florida Power Sports Dealership Offers Consumers an Opportunity to Explore Can-Am Products - October 09, 2017 - Seminole PowerSports
New options for motorcyclists wanting to get off the beaten path in the “biking paradise.” - September 20, 2017 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
With the incredible amount of losses, sometimes insurance companies are too overwhelmed to spend as much time as needed calculating actual cash values of totaled vehicles. Residents who feel that their vehicles are undervalued have recourse via Appraisal Engine Inc. - September 06, 2017 - Appraisal Engine Inc
Orange County Choppers and the Hudson Valley SPCA to Help Hurricane Affected Families and Animals in Texas
Orange County Choppers (OCC) and the Hudson Valley SPCA (HVSPCA) jointly announced efforts to provide assistance to humans and animals affected by hurricane Harvey in south Texas.
As we have all... - September 04, 2017 - Orange County Choppers
The Twelfth Annual Charity Golf Classic celebrates the great work of Georgia law enforcement officers and raises funds to support the families of those who have fallen in the line of duty. The Tournament includes raffle prizes, auction items, as well as long drive, closest to pin and putt competitions. - August 16, 2017 - Care For Cops, LLC.
RoadBID Show – North American Vehicle Branding Tour 2018
A Call to Vehicle OEM’s, Vehicle Service & Product Providers, Exhibitors, Sponsors, Race Car Drivers, Race Car Owners, Musicians, Speakers, Comedians, Agents, Managers and Vehicle Enthusiasts
The RoadBID Show is a North American... - July 28, 2017 - ViberTEX, Inc.
After decades of banning women from riding motorbikes in public, Iran will finally allow women to race on a public track. - July 17, 2017 - Tavak Partners
A highly sought after and very rare 993 series PORSCHE GT2 EVO will be going on tour with the Festivals of Speed this summer and throughout the 2017-2018 season. The car which was produced by the PORSCHE factory and is just one of eleven made features a twin turbocharged 3.6L flat-6 engine factory rated at 600 HP with 490 ft. lbs. torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. - July 03, 2017 - Festivals of Speed
Festivals of Speed has announced it has doubled the size of its display space from 17,000 sq. ft. to 35,000 sq. ft. at the Central Florida International Auto Show. Dates for this year’s event are November 23-26. The location is the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Featured manufacturers vehicles set for display include Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Ferrari, Porsche, Aston Martin and others. - June 12, 2017 - Festivals of Speed
The North Texas Motorcycle Challenge is a Rodeo and Skills Training event on September 28th – 30th, 2017 at the Pat Lobb Toyota of McKinney in Collin County, Texas. - May 17, 2017 - Skilled Motorcycle Riders Association