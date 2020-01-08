PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller...

Press Release

Receive press releases from Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty: By Email RSS Feeds:

The Stephanie Coats Team, Keller Williams Realty, Goes Pending on Home in the Southwest Hills


Stephanie Coats, The Stephanie Coats Team, Goes Pending on Home in Southwest Eugene.

Eugene, OR, January 08, 2020 --(PR.com)-- 1850 W 28th Ave was listed for $399,000.

This home features large living areas, a wood burning fireplace, and an open floor plan. In the kitchen you will find a tile backsplash, granite tile countertops, tile floors, and a large breakfast bar. All bathrooms feature updated flooring. The large family room on the lower level is versatile and can be used as a man cave, game room, or an office. Outside you will find an oversized outdoor patio.

The buyer is secured at 1850 W 28th Ave and is now officially in escrow.

If you are interested in other homes in Eugene, Oregon or other surrounding areas, call Stephanie Coats at 541-554-9435 or email her at StephanieCoats@kw.com

The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way.
Contact Information
The Stephanie Coats Team - Eugene Home Group
Danielle Wilkinson
541-349-2644
Contact
eugenehomegroup.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help