Total Telecom Management Announces Name Change to Technology Transformation Management to Reflect Broader Technology Solutions

Total Telecom Management is now Technology Transformation Management (TTMUSA). For many years, TTM has gone beyond just telecommunications to help their clients with UCaaS, Security, IoT, and Cloud. The new name will now better reflect their areas of expertise.

“The new name - Technology Transformation Management – will now better reflect our areas of expertise,” said Allan Watkins, President of TTMUSA. “For many years, we've gone beyond just telecommunications to help our clients with UCaaS, Security, IoT, and Cloud. As a company with its roots in the newest technology trends, we are committed to delivering breakthrough products and solutions that will help connect all the points in an organizations unique communication needs.”



For more information about the name change or to learn more about Technology Transformation Management (TTMUSA) please visit www.ttmusa.info.



About TTMUSA

