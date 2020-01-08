963IMG Internet Gospel Radio Prepares to Host a Benefit Relief Gospel Concert for the Bahamas

Press Releases 963IMG Radio Station Press Release

A new year brings new hope to the Bahamas as Gospel Radio Station 963IMG prepares to bring relief to the survivors of Hurricane Dorian.

The CEO of the Gospel Internet Radio Station, Patrick Thorpe, together with his 963IMG radio family, has taken on the mission, with the help of several Caribbean gospel artists, to do their part in assisting the survivors who are trying to rebuild their lives by hosting a benefit fundraiser Gospel Concert. The concert will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 5pm – 10pm at Evangel Church, Long Island City, Queens. There are 13 devoted Caribbean gospel artists and performers of all different genres of gospel that are confirmed to perform at the concert. These artists have volunteered their time and talent to assist in the relief/fundraising efforts and are coming in from near and far to lend a hand.



Several local officials of the community has been invited as well as guest artists who are planning on attending the benefit relief concert to support the cause. There will be vendors and sponsors, along with raffles and prizes for the concert go-ers.



Hurricane Dorian plundered the Abaco Island and Grand Bahama Islands of the Bahamas, striking at a Category 5 on September 1, 2019 and lasted for 3 days. It left behind complete destruction and proved to be the most powerful hurricane to ever strike the islands. There were at least 70 deaths reported and over 282 people missing.

Contact Information 963IMG Radio Station

Nicole Chancy

347-489-7710



www.963img.net

963img@gmail.com



