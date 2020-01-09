Press Releases Hava Health, Inc. Press Release

Hava Health to Present at BioTech Showcase 2020 in San Francisco

CEO Josh Israel will be presenting Hava's novel nicotine replacement therapy device.

Philadelphia, PA, January 09, 2020 --(



Josh Israel, CEO, will be presenting Hava's nicotine replacement therapy device at Biotech Showcase as follows:



Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Time: 3:30 PST

Room: Yosemite A (Ballroom Level)

Venue: Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel, 333 O’Farrell Street, San Francisco, CA (United States)



Hava's mission is to help people overcome nicotine addiction. Their patent-pending hardware + software solution automatically and gradually weans people off the substance, reducing withdrawal symptoms and increasing cessation success rates.



"We're excited to be presenting at Biotech Showcase this year, and look forward to meeting with potential investors, partners, and strategics," said Josh Israel, Co-Founder & CEO of Hava Health.



Biotech Showcase, produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group, is an investor conference focused on driving advances in therapeutic development by providing a sophisticated networking platform for executives and investors that fosters investment and partnership opportunities. The conference takes place each year during the course of one of the industry's largest gatherings and busiest weeks.



“We are delighted that Hava will be presenting at Biotech Showcase this year,” said Sara Demy, CEO of Demy-Colton. “Biotech Showcase is a prime occasion for life science entrepreneurs and investors to come together to discover the potential of innovative technologies that will drive the future of drug discovery.”



About BioTech Showcase

BioTech Showcase is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place. Investors and biopharmaceutical executives from around the world gather in San Francisco during this bellwether week which sets the tone for the coming year. Now in its 12th year, this well-established, highly respected conference features multiple tracks of presenting companies, plenary sessions, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-to-one meetings. BioTech Showcase is produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group. Both organizations have a long history of producing high-quality programs that support the biotechnology and broader life sciences industry.



About Hava Health, Inc.

Hava's mission is to help people overcome nicotine addiction. Our patent-pending hardware + software solution automatically and gradually weans people off the substance, reducing withdrawal symptoms and increasing cessation success rates.



Contacts

Josh Israel, CEO

josh@havahealth.com



Josh Israel

609-933-4660





