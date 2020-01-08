Vital Essentials® Recognized as Pet Business Industry Winner



Pet retailers are constantly seeking high-quality products for their customers, but often struggle with space and unique ways to showcase consumable goods. Adding complexity to the merchandising dilemma, consumers often shop with their pets at these specialty retail stores.



“We saw an opportunity to create a display that not only met the needs of both the consumers and retailers, but exceeds them! We’ve seen tremendous interest in our VE RAW BAR merchandise rack along with the assortment of freeze-dried chews for dogs and cats that fill the bulk containers,” shared Melissa Olson, VP Sales & Marketing. “The response to the newly designed display has been overwhelming. We’re truly blessed to receive this honor recognizing the innovative spirit with which this was designed.”



The VE RAW BAR display is filled with 12 functional freeze-dried chews that help aid in a number of health benefits for pets ranging from dental health to mental stimulation and are an excellent source of protein. The newest additions to the display include Freeze-Dried Bully Twists and Freeze-Dried Duck Hearts. The VE RAW BAR product line offers items like Freeze-Dried Chicken Necks for dogs and cats, Freeze-Dried Moo Sticks, Freeze-Dried Salmon Skins and the ever popular Freeze-Dried Duck Head.



Green Bay, WI, January 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Vital Essentials® has been honored with the Pet Business 2019 Industry Recognition Award in the Merchandising Displays category for its VE RAW BAR. The one-of-a-kind display features a freestanding rack that holds 12 bulk containers filled with freeze-dried chews and offers a 360° shopping experience.

Melissa Olson

800-7430-322



www.vitalessentialsraw.com



