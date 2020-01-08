Argus Self Storage Sales Network Announces Corporate Name Change

Press Releases Argus Self Storage Sales Network Press Release

Based in Denver, Colorado, the Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Denver, CO, January 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Argus Self Storage Sales Network, the nation’s largest network of self-storage real estate specialists, is pleased to announce that as of January 1, 2020 the company will now be known as Argus Self Storage Advisors. This change is being made in an effort to more effectively convey the scope of services that Argus provides to self-storage investors, buyers and sellers.Argus President and CEO Ben Vestal says, “For the last 25 years, Argus has been the nationwide leader in self-storage brokerage, and now as Argus Self Storage Advisors, we aim to be recognized as leaders in all areas of self-storage advisory services including Investment Evaluation, Asset Positioning, Management Evaluation and Debt and Equity Structuring.” All of these services are available from their nationwide network of Broker Affiliates who are located throughout the United States.Based in Denver, Colorado, the Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Contact Information Argus Self Storage Sales Network

