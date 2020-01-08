Press Releases Scottsdale Philharmonic Press Release

Receive press releases from Scottsdale Philharmonic: By Email RSS Feeds: Scottsdale Philharmonic Announces Dates, Program for First 2020 Concert

For the past two years, the Scottsdale Philharmonic gave music camp scholarships to youth in Phoenix through Rosie’s House. Over 85 professional musicians continue to volunteer their time and talent for each of the Scottsdale Philharmonics performances. For more information, call 480-951-6077 or visit https://www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com/donate/. Scottsdale, AZ, January 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Scottsdale Philharmonic has announced the start of its eighth season with a free classical music concert on Sunday, Feb. 9.“We’re excited to continue our mission of providing classical music to people of all ages in 2020,” says Joy Partridge, co-founder of the Scottsdale Philharmonic. “The concerts are great entertainment for the whole family.”The Feb. 9 concert will feature music from composers Bizet and Rossini, and will be held at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd., Scottsdale. Seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis, so attendees are encouraged to arrive early. VIP reserved seating is available for a $15 donation at www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com.“Last year, we expanded our mission with the start of a Youth Orchestra that held its first concert in November,” Partridge explains. Scottsdale Philharmonic Youth Orchestra is a full symphony orchestra sponsored by the Scottsdale Philharmonic under the direction of Dr. Daniel Atwood. Rehearsals are on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. at the New Vision Center, 18010 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix. To audition, email carl@scottsdalephilharmonic.com to arrange an audition time.For the past two years, the Scottsdale Philharmonic gave music camp scholarships to youth in Phoenix through Rosie’s House. Over 85 professional musicians continue to volunteer their time and talent for each of the Scottsdale Philharmonics performances. For more information, call 480-951-6077 or visit https://www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com/donate/. Contact Information Scottsdale Philharmonic

Laurie Anderson

303-758-1118



www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com



