Brent C Jackson Appointed Chair of the IHG Owners Association’s 2020 Emerging Leaders Network

Brent C Jackson, President of Jackson Hotel Management, has been appointed the 2020 chair of the IHG Owners Association’s Emerging Leaders Network (ELN) for the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

ELN is comprised of a group of hospitality professionals who are under 40 years of age and own or operate hotels within the InterContinental Hotels Group® (IHG) family of brands and who are members of the IHG Owners Association. IHG-branded hotels include Holiday Inn®, Holiday Inn Express®, Crowne Plaza® and Staybridge Suites®. ELN’s mission is to provide a strategic advantage for the Association by connecting the current leadership with future leaders to strengthen and empower the overall leadership pipeline of the organization. ELN members focus their efforts on building relationships, driving the future of the industry and personal growth and development.



In his role as 2020 chair, Jackson will be tasked with leading the Executive Committee of ELN. “I am excited for the opportunity to lead a team of dedicated, young professionals with varying hospitality backgrounds along a one-year journey of engaging with our peers and driving the success of ELN,” says Jackson. “Last year, ELN took tremendous strides forward by sharpening our governance in order to define how to operate successfully. We will continue to work tirelessly to fulfill our mission of owning the present and empowering the future of the IHG Owners Association through our fresh perspectives and unique expertise. In 2020, I am eager for our team to create a playbook of best practices and procedures that will allow for seamless and continued success of ELN.”



Jackson has been a committed volunteer with the Association for 6 years, having roles on the Governance Committee, Holiday Inn Committee and Holiday Inn Food & Beverage Task Force, as well as being a general member of ELN and serving on ELN’s Executive Committee. Jackson was also an integral part of the Holiday Inn General Managers Advisory Board for IHG.



More information about the Emerging Leaders Network can be found at their LinkedIn Showcase page (https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/emerging-leaders-network---u.s.-and-canada/) or at the IHG Owners Association website (https://www.owners.org/what-we-do/engagement-opportunities/emerging-leaders-network).



About Jackson Hotel Management (https://www.jacksonhotelmanagement.com)

Tracing its roots to 1987, Jackson Hotel Management is a premier hospitality management and development company in the Mid-Atlantic; highly regarded for their history of successfully operating hotels, restaurants and golf courses. Jackson Hotel Management Company is a family business: owned and operated by second- and third-generation hoteliers. If you are seeking a dedicated team of hospitality experts for your hospitality project; whether it be comprehensive third party hotel management, a new hotel development, negotiating and implementing a property improvement plan, a hotel rebranding, distressed property management for a financial institution, receivership services, one-time or retained hospitality consulting, and/or expert witness services; Jackson Hotel Management Company is ready to leverage their expertise and experience and take your hospitality seriously.



Above all else, Jackson Hotel Management believes strongly in a positive employee experience, both for the corporate team and for each hotel employee. One of the Company goals is to create memorable work experiences for employees, so they can create memorable stay experiences for guests. This is summed up in the company's why statement: Jackson Hotel Management supports the employee experience so we can, as a team, improve guest satisfaction and increase owner returns.



Please visit https://www.jacksonhotelmanagement.com/updates, www.facebook.com/jacksonhotelmgt and www.linkedin.com/company/jacksonhotelmgt, where Jackson Hotel Management discloses additional information about the Company.

About the IHG Owners Association

The IHG Owners Association, originally established by Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson in 1955, was the first association of its kind in the hotel industry. It currently represents the interests of 4,500 owners and operators of more than 3,700 InterContinental Hotels Group® (IHG®) properties in the United States, Africa, Australasia, Canada, the Caribbean, Greater China, Europe, Latin America, Mexico and the Middle East. The Association is a voice for its members and plays an integral role in communicating with IHG leadership on issues related to franchised hotel operations. The IHG family of brands includes InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Kimpton® Hotels and Restaurants, Regent® Hotels and Resorts, Hotel Indigo®, Crowne Plaza® Hotels and Resorts, HUALUXE® Hotels and Resorts, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express®, Holiday Inn Club Vacations®, voco™ Hotels, Staybridge Suites®, Candlewood Suites®, avid™ Hotels, EVEN® Hotels and Atwell Suites™. Brent C Jackson

540-437-0038



https://www.jacksonhotelmanagement.com



