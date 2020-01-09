Boost Your Technical Know-How with HBM’s 2020 Courses

Press Releases Bruel & Kjær UK Press Release

The first session, Measuring Without Electromagnetic Interference, takes place on 12th and 13th May. This two day is specifically for measurement engineers to learn more about the many potential interference effects of Electromagnetics, plus strategies for avoiding and shielding against them.



Users of the company’s catman software, can join Working with catman on 27th & 28th October. This course helps attendees to unleash the full functionality of catman; they will learn how to automate measurements, design and optimise results - and generate complex analyses.



For a thorough grounding in strain gauges, a two day course will run on 3rd and 4th November. The Basics of Strain Gauge Installation session involves hands-on training to provide delegates with all the know-how required to professionally install strain gauges. They will learn many skills including selection of the strain gauge best suited to their applications, correct installation and protecting the strain gauge against environmental agents.



A more advanced session - Measuring with Strain Gauges - Planning, Connecting and Analysing - follows straight after on 5th and 6th November. During this course, delegates will learn the expertise required for connecting strain gauges, such as compensation for temperatures effects.



Full details of each course and registration is available on HBM’s website: https://www.hbm.com/en/



About HBM Test and Measurement

Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH (HBM Test and Measurement, founded in Germany in 1950) is today the technology and market leader in the field of test and measurement. HBM’s product range comprises solutions for the entire measurement chain, from virtual to physical testing. The company has production facilities in Germany, USA, China, and Portugal and is represented in over 80 countries worldwide.



For more information, please visit www.hbm.com



About HBK – Hottinger, Brüel & Kjær

HBK – Hottinger, Brüel & Kjær, home to the HBM Test and Measurement and

Brüel & Kjær Sound and Vibration brands, is a subsidiary of UK-based Spectris

plc (www.spectris.com), which has annual sales of £1,5 bn and employs

approximately 9,800 people worldwide.



For more information, please visit www.hbkworld.com



