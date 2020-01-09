PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Willem Martens, Composer

Composer Willem Martens Has Released His New Album "Astral Plane" on January 5


Willem Martens has released his new album “Astral Plane” on January 5. Astral Plane refers to the level beyond the physical, the realm of dreams, spirits, and psychic phenomena. Within the astral plane, there are believed to be numerous densities and vibrations, commonly divided into lower, middle, and higher planes, each associated with a distinctive sound and color.

New York, NY, January 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The compositions on this album are characterized by various deep and colourful layers while attempting to express the hidden dynamics of life. Composer William Martens will release his album “Vortex” in many internet stores such as iTunes, Amazon and 7Digital and streaming sites such as Deezer, Spotify, Medianet, AMI Entertainment etc. His compositions are frequently experienced as a gateway to another world.

His albums were composed, produced and conducted by William Martens himself and Martens Ensemble plays his music. His compositions contain electro-acoustic elements, Martens makes use of traditional classical instruments, as well as of modern electronic equipment and soundshapes which are created from live sampling of all kinds of industrial and nature sounds.

Here is the link to the music of Astral Plane:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_nSgIrWK_2q49dztWLXVX9GDcgWH1n-Xpw

Martens is a former student of Darius Milhaud, Nadia Boulanger and Pierre Schaeffer (musique concrete) in Paris/France. He studied contrapoint, harmony, fuga, film music and composition.
Contact Information
Willem Martens Composer
Willem Martens
49-38334-669652
Contact
www.reverbnation.com/92martens
Dorfstrasse 51, 18513 Grammendorf, Germany

