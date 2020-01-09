Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of Live Now: On Trauma and Dissociation by Christina Lejonöga and Annica Lilja Ljung

Thame, United Kingdom, January 09, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- About Live Now: On Trauma and Dissociation
"This book conveys important knowledge — a shockingly down-to-earth read, and something entirely out of the ordinary. And it’s pleasing to find the book rigorously ethical. It’s a valuable contribution to the major area of trauma, which is truly neglected. Read it — if you dare." -Suzanne Osten, Swedish award-winning film director, dramatist, professor emeritus
What does living with deep psychological wounds mean? How does traumatisation work? What is dissociation? Why do some traumatised people develop several parts of the personality? How can severe traumas heal? What does current research tell us?
In Live Now: On Trauma and Dissociation, six people tell their own unique stories, with great openness and candour. They take us straight into an often tumultuous inner world. The book shows that healing is possible. With courageous efforts, compassion and correct treatment, they are able to lead full lives here and now.
The two Swedish authors, Annica Lilja Ljung (psychotherapist) and Christina Lejonöga (journalist), have written with sensibility and a keen interest in both the subject of trauma and its survivors.
"I wholeheartedly recommend this remarkable collaborative work to traumatised people and their families, psychologists, psychiatrists, psychotherapists, social workers, doctors, physiotherapists, lawyers, police officers and all others who come into contact with, and care about, individuals who have long been uncherished." - Ellert R.S. Nijenhuis, psychologist, psychotherapist, trauma researcher, author
"A special book. Its focus on clients’ own stories, creates a heart connection with how much suffering they have lived through. The theories integrated help us all find skilful and deeply sensitive ways of forming healing relationships. Read it and enter into a journey of the integration of deep listening, feeling and learning." -John MacFadyen, psychotherapist, Karuna Institute trainer, qualified social worker
"The book is valuable. It makes me stop believing that we are freaks living in silent shame about our existence. And it gives me answers to my constantly recurring questions: No, we’re not alone in functioning like this. And yes, healing is really possible." -Mian, well on her way to healing from DID
Availability
Live Now: On Trauma and Dissociation is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 316 pages
Language: English
ISBN-13: 9781913289577 / 9781913289683
Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.8 x 22.9 cm
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/LNTD
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing
About the Authors
Annica Lilja Ljung is a licensed and registered psychotherapist with a degree in social work. For nearly all her working life, she has worked with traumatised people in child and adolescent psychiatric services, the former Crisis and Trauma Centre in Stockholm, adult psychiatric services and her own psychotherapy clinic. For many years, on courses, at conferences and with supervision by several world-leading teachers, she has specialised in trauma and dissociation.
Christina Lejonöga, a freelance journalist, sees her writing as a form of socially critical social work in which she highlights victims who otherwise live in the shadows. She attaches great importance to retelling their stories in a manner as close to their own truth as could ever be possible. Over a prolonged period, she has interviewed the six main narrators in the book so as to truly give voice to their experiences.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
