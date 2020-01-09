Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Receive press releases from Michael Terence Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds: Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of Live Now: On Trauma and Dissociation by Christina Lejonöga and Annica Lilja Ljung

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of Live Now: On Trauma and Dissociation by Christina Lejonöga and Annica Lilja Ljung.

Thame, United Kingdom, January 09, 2020 --(



"This book conveys important knowledge — a shockingly down-to-earth read, and something entirely out of the ordinary. And it’s pleasing to find the book rigorously ethical. It’s a valuable contribution to the major area of trauma, which is truly neglected. Read it — if you dare." -Suzanne Osten, Swedish award-winning film director, dramatist, professor emeritus



What does living with deep psychological wounds mean? How does traumatisation work? What is dissociation? Why do some traumatised people develop several parts of the personality? How can severe traumas heal? What does current research tell us?



In Live Now: On Trauma and Dissociation, six people tell their own unique stories, with great openness and candour. They take us straight into an often tumultuous inner world. The book shows that healing is possible. With courageous efforts, compassion and correct treatment, they are able to lead full lives here and now.



The two Swedish authors, Annica Lilja Ljung (psychotherapist) and Christina Lejonöga (journalist), have written with sensibility and a keen interest in both the subject of trauma and its survivors.



"I wholeheartedly recommend this remarkable collaborative work to traumatised people and their families, psychologists, psychiatrists, psychotherapists, social workers, doctors, physiotherapists, lawyers, police officers and all others who come into contact with, and care about, individuals who have long been uncherished." - Ellert R.S. Nijenhuis, psychologist, psychotherapist, trauma researcher, author



"A special book. Its focus on clients’ own stories, creates a heart connection with how much suffering they have lived through. The theories integrated help us all find skilful and deeply sensitive ways of forming healing relationships. Read it and enter into a journey of the integration of deep listening, feeling and learning." -John MacFadyen, psychotherapist, Karuna Institute trainer, qualified social worker



"The book is valuable. It makes me stop believing that we are freaks living in silent shame about our existence. And it gives me answers to my constantly recurring questions: No, we’re not alone in functioning like this. And yes, healing is really possible." -Mian, well on her way to healing from DID



Availability

Live Now: On Trauma and Dissociation is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 316 pages

Language: English

ISBN-13: 9781913289577 / 9781913289683

Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.8 x 22.9 cm



Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/LNTD

Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing



About the Authors

Annica Lilja Ljung is a licensed and registered psychotherapist with a degree in social work. For nearly all her working life, she has worked with traumatised people in child and adolescent psychiatric services, the former Crisis and Trauma Centre in Stockholm, adult psychiatric services and her own psychotherapy clinic. For many years, on courses, at conferences and with supervision by several world-leading teachers, she has specialised in trauma and dissociation.

info.annica@telia.com



Christina Lejonöga, a freelance journalist, sees her writing as a form of socially critical social work in which she highlights victims who otherwise live in the shadows. She attaches great importance to retelling their stories in a manner as close to their own truth as could ever be possible. Over a prolonged period, she has interviewed the six main narrators in the book so as to truly give voice to their experiences.



christina.lejonoga@gmail.com



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Thame, United Kingdom, January 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- About Live Now: On Trauma and Dissociation"This book conveys important knowledge — a shockingly down-to-earth read, and something entirely out of the ordinary. And it’s pleasing to find the book rigorously ethical. It’s a valuable contribution to the major area of trauma, which is truly neglected. Read it — if you dare." -Suzanne Osten, Swedish award-winning film director, dramatist, professor emeritusWhat does living with deep psychological wounds mean? How does traumatisation work? What is dissociation? Why do some traumatised people develop several parts of the personality? How can severe traumas heal? What does current research tell us?In Live Now: On Trauma and Dissociation, six people tell their own unique stories, with great openness and candour. They take us straight into an often tumultuous inner world. The book shows that healing is possible. With courageous efforts, compassion and correct treatment, they are able to lead full lives here and now.The two Swedish authors, Annica Lilja Ljung (psychotherapist) and Christina Lejonöga (journalist), have written with sensibility and a keen interest in both the subject of trauma and its survivors."I wholeheartedly recommend this remarkable collaborative work to traumatised people and their families, psychologists, psychiatrists, psychotherapists, social workers, doctors, physiotherapists, lawyers, police officers and all others who come into contact with, and care about, individuals who have long been uncherished." - Ellert R.S. Nijenhuis, psychologist, psychotherapist, trauma researcher, author"A special book. Its focus on clients’ own stories, creates a heart connection with how much suffering they have lived through. The theories integrated help us all find skilful and deeply sensitive ways of forming healing relationships. Read it and enter into a journey of the integration of deep listening, feeling and learning." -John MacFadyen, psychotherapist, Karuna Institute trainer, qualified social worker"The book is valuable. It makes me stop believing that we are freaks living in silent shame about our existence. And it gives me answers to my constantly recurring questions: No, we’re not alone in functioning like this. And yes, healing is really possible." -Mian, well on her way to healing from DIDAvailabilityLive Now: On Trauma and Dissociation is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 316 pagesLanguage: EnglishISBN-13: 9781913289577 / 9781913289683Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.8 x 22.9 cmAmazon URL: http://getbook.at/LNTDPublished in the UK by Michael Terence PublishingAbout the AuthorsAnnica Lilja Ljung is a licensed and registered psychotherapist with a degree in social work. For nearly all her working life, she has worked with traumatised people in child and adolescent psychiatric services, the former Crisis and Trauma Centre in Stockholm, adult psychiatric services and her own psychotherapy clinic. For many years, on courses, at conferences and with supervision by several world-leading teachers, she has specialised in trauma and dissociation.info.annica@telia.comChristina Lejonöga, a freelance journalist, sees her writing as a form of socially critical social work in which she highlights victims who otherwise live in the shadows. She attaches great importance to retelling their stories in a manner as close to their own truth as could ever be possible. Over a prolonged period, she has interviewed the six main narrators in the book so as to truly give voice to their experiences.christina.lejonoga@gmail.comAbout Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Contact Information Michael Terence Publishing

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Michael Terence Publishing Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend