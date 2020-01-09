Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of Amber’s Special Birthday Wish and Other Stories by Diane Farrugia

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of Amber’s Special Birthday Wish and Other Stories, a children’s storybook, written by Diane Farrugia with full-colour illustrations by Fauzia Najm and Zephyr Art.

“Children will enjoy these five magical, feel-good stories as they learn the importance of believing in themselves, and in their gifts, with Amber and Kaylie.

The best way to spread happiness is to have a warm, loving smile always at the ready - like Aiden - or being a kind and caring girl - like Emma - can lead to special, magical things.



“Then again, being a mischievous little monkey - like Kieran - keeps things fun, even if it means little disasters might ‘accidentally’ happen now and then.

Enjoy these cute stories with fully illustrated pages, as you celebrate birthdays, make new friends and realise that you can do anything you set your mind to - if you try hard enough!”. -Diane Farrugia



Stories in this book include:

Amber’s Special Birthday Wish

Little Hurricane Kieran

Emma’s Magical Friend

Aiden’s Magic Smile

Kaylie’s Special Talent



Amber’s Special Birthday Wish and Other Stories is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 50 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913289706 / 9781913289713

Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.3 x 28 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B082XHCK41

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/ASW

Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

