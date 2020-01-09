Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of Amber’s Special Birthday Wish and Other Stories by Diane Farrugia

Thame, United Kingdom, January 09, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- About Amber’s Special Birthday Wish and Other Stories
“Children will enjoy these five magical, feel-good stories as they learn the importance of believing in themselves, and in their gifts, with Amber and Kaylie.
The best way to spread happiness is to have a warm, loving smile always at the ready - like Aiden - or being a kind and caring girl - like Emma - can lead to special, magical things.
“Then again, being a mischievous little monkey - like Kieran - keeps things fun, even if it means little disasters might ‘accidentally’ happen now and then.
Enjoy these cute stories with fully illustrated pages, as you celebrate birthdays, make new friends and realise that you can do anything you set your mind to - if you try hard enough!”. -Diane Farrugia
Stories in this book include:
Amber’s Special Birthday Wish
Little Hurricane Kieran
Emma’s Magical Friend
Aiden’s Magic Smile
Kaylie’s Special Talent
Amber’s Special Birthday Wish and Other Stories is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 50 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913289706 / 9781913289713
Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.3 x 28 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B082XHCK41
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/ASW
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
