Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of Butterfly – Unapologetically Human by M.Y. Kamaria

Thame, United Kingdom, January 09, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- About Butterfly – Unapologetically Human
Time knows no boundaries. We live in the woven cloth of time and space, decisions made until today, which moved the world. Even the so-called human being is not perfect and seeks the meaning of life in his own mistakes.
It needs eyes to see, to understand, and to get tangled. To implement it in such a way that one can speak of freedom and enjoyment of life without batting an eyelid. Let the human being be politically incorrect and leave his free space.
Decades full of fear, violence, and peace. All at the same time. The butterflies of our time. The modern age on the way. The woman of the frequent halt and the family tree of the epoch. Sweet as an angel and durable as hard iron. That's the future.
Butterfly – Unapologetically Human is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 120 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913289614
Dimensions: 12.9 x 0.7 x 19.8 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0818C7365
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/BUH
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002