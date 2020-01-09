Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of Butterfly – Unapologetically Human by M.Y. Kamaria

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of Butterfly – Unapologetically Human – a stimulating poetry compilation by M.Y. Kamaria.

Thame, United Kingdom, January 09, 2020



Time knows no boundaries. We live in the woven cloth of time and space, decisions made until today, which moved the world. Even the so-called human being is not perfect and seeks the meaning of life in his own mistakes.



It needs eyes to see, to understand, and to get tangled. To implement it in such a way that one can speak of freedom and enjoyment of life without batting an eyelid. Let the human being be politically incorrect and leave his free space.



Decades full of fear, violence, and peace. All at the same time. The butterflies of our time. The modern age on the way. The woman of the frequent halt and the family tree of the epoch. Sweet as an angel and durable as hard iron. That's the future.



Butterfly – Unapologetically Human is available in multiple formats worldwide:



Paperback: 120 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913289614

Dimensions: 12.9 x 0.7 x 19.8 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B0818C7365

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/BUH

Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



