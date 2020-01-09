PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Mel M. Andre

Author Mel M Andre Releases New Book "Thoughts? How We Deal with the Obstacles in Our Lives"


Thoughts? How We Deal with the Obstacles in Our Lives is an anthology book written by Mel M. Andre and features contributing authors. Each story tells about how the authors overcame obstacles and improved him or herself.

Oceanside, CA, January 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Everyone faces obstacles in their lives, some of the obstacles are small while others can be very challenging. In Thoughts? Mel M. Andre and her fellow authors explore the challenges that people go through by sharing their own personal stories. They write and share how they have overcome obstacles and problems in their lives through an anthology book titled Thoughts? How We Deal with the Obstacles in Our Lives.

In this book, the authors share their stories and experiences. They allow you into their lives to show you what they have overcome. Now, people who are going through similar experiences can find the strength to overcome their obstacles. This book shows people that they should not give up. Thoughts is also a self-help & personal development book that gives the reader hope and motivation.

The authors are people who have written stories based on their own experiences and journeys. They show the readers how they deal with problems like fear, abuse, toxic relationships and addiction. All of the stories told in this anthology book are real experiences. By sharing their experiences, they are providing people with hope to know that things do get better and that people do have the ability to overcome obstacles.

Mel M. Andre had several amazing authors who contribute to this anthology including, Leisha Olesch Cynthia “Salonista” Kosciuczyk, Sarah Smith, Matt Turner, Jillian Christy, Cedreka Louise Baggett, Dominic Cruz, Ren The Zen, Anna Rendon-Morris, Mary Hamer, Jennifer Meim, Sylvia Chavez, Sohaila Zyba, and Marie Killick. The inspirational book is now available. It can be purchased online by visiting the official Thoughts? Books Website or on Amazon.com.

About Mel M. Andre
Mel is a Motivational Speaker, International Best Selling Author, Break Through Glass Ceiling Life Coach and Serial Entrepreneur. Her passion in life is helping people become their greatest possible self.

Mel is the Host of "Be Unstoppable" the Podcast and The Mel Andre Show on YouTube. You can find all of Mel's media and coaching programs at Melmandre.com

For Media Inquiry
Mel M. Andre
book@melmandre.com
718-635-3261
Website: http://www.thoughtsbooks.com/obstacles
