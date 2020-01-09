Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Axiomtek Press Release

Receive press releases from Axiomtek: By Email RSS Feeds: Axiomtek’s Advanced, Feature-Rich Edge AI Computing System with NVIDIA Jetson™ TX2 Module and JetPack 4.2.1 Support for Smart Manufacturing – The AIE500-901-FL

Axiomtek’s high performance, ultra-compact AIE500-901-FL offers rich features, flexibility, operational efficiency and reliability in AI inference, GPU computing, machine learning and image processing.

City of Industry, CA, January 09, 2020 --(



The AIE500-901-FL features a diverse design of I/O interfaces, including two GbE LANs; a choice of two COM ports or two CAN ports; two USB 3.1 Gen1 ports; one HDMI 2.0 port; one OTG port and one MicroSD port. It also has one reset button, one power button, one recovery switch and four SMA-type antenna openings. For expandability, the AIE500-901-FL has one full-size PCI Express Mini Card slot and one SIM slot for 3G/4G, GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections. The robust edge AI system offers a choice between 12V or 24V DC power input. It has an extended operating temperature range of -30°C to +60°C and vibration of up to 3 Grms for harsh environments.



“We are proud to offer this well-rounded AI computing device that will truly deliver great value to our customers. The AIE500-901-FL has 32GB eMMC onboard and is equipped with one M.2 Key M 2280 SSD slot with PCIe and SATA signals. It has one Micro SD slot for massive data processing and AI applications,” said Annie Fu, a product manager of the Embedded Systems Division at Axiomtek. “The AIE500-901-FL is well-suited for video analysis, object classification, computer vision, quality control and more.”



The AIE500-901-FL is now available for purchase. For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.



Some Key Features:



- High performance edge AI computing performance for GPU-accelerated processing with NVIDIA® Jetson™ TX2 with Pascal™, 256 CUDA cores GPU

- Ideal for intelligent edge applications, machine learning and computer vision

- Expandable with one full-sized PCI Express Mini Card slot and one SIM slot

- Features two USB 3.1 Gen 1; choice of two COMs or two CANs; M2. PCIe/SATA SSD and MicroSD slot

- Operational reliability with wide operating temperature range from -30°C to +60°C and vibration of up to 3Grms

- Supports JetPack 4.2.1



About Axiomtek Co., Ltd



Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of embedded industrial computer products. From its origin as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has trended with the IIoT evolution by offering smart industrial computer solutions and value-added services for a variety of mission-critical industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. The company has more than 60 distributor and technology partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial computer platforms, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.



