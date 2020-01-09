Body20 South Tampa Celebrates First Anniversary, Looks Forward to Another Healthy Year

Press Releases Body20 South Tampa Press Release Share Blog

Body20 South Tampa owner Lindsey Zielinski said, “One year ago, I brought Body20 to South Tampa because I knew that people were looking for a workout that was equally effective and efficient. Our technology-driven training sessions make one 20-minute workout equal to four hours spent in a traditional gym, saving you time and helping you find a better balance between work, family, and fitness. We can’t wait to help more people find the time to exercise and achieve their health goals in 2020.”



The public is invited to learn more about the benefits of Body20's technology-driven workouts at its first anniversary ribbon cutting celebration, hosted by the Tampa Bay Chamber and the Tampa Bay Diversity Chamber of Commerce. The event will take place on Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM, at 3202 Henderson Boulevard, Unit 204-B, in Tampa. As part of the festivities, guests can tour the South Tampa facility, meet Zielinski and her team of trainers, and schedule a free Body20 Workout and InBody Assessment to experience the program firsthand.



Tampa Bay Chamber President Bob Rohrlack, CCE, said, “Body20 South Tampa is such an innovative fitness concept, and we are thrilled that they are part of the Tampa Bay business community. We look forward to celebrating their first anniversary at this ribbon cutting event.”



Tampa Bay Diversity Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Justice Gennari said, “We are delighted to have Body20 South Tampa join us as one of the first new members in 2020, and we are excited to be part of their anniversary celebration!”



During the 20-minute Body20 training sessions, members wear a full wireless bodysuit embedded with a series of electrodes. This wearable technology provides electro muscle stimulation to all the major muscle groups in the body, resulting in 150 times more muscle contractions than a regular workout. A personal trainer works with each Body20 member to create a customized one-on-one program, tailored to specific health goals, which range from heavy strength training to weight loss and cellulite reduction.



