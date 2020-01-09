Mega Watt Car Stereo and Security Expands Car Audio Services, Adds Commercial Fleet Upfitting

Press Releases Mega Watt Car Stereo and Security Press Release

Marlborough, MA, January 09, 2020 --



In its new role as an upfitter for commercial vehicles, Mega Watt Car Stereo and Security specializes in the design, manufacture, and installation of commercial equipment. This includes installing and servicing the following:



- State-of-the-art GPS for fleet vehicles

- Ladder racks

- Running boards

- Generator hookups

- Electrical equipment hookups with commercial-grade wiring

- Tool kits, tool boxes, and bulkheads (for plumbers, general contractors, etc.)

- LED lighting and strobe lighting for snow plows and utility trucks

- Generators for refrigerator vans and trucks

- Remote starters

- Stereo equipment

- And more



Owner of Mega Watt Car Stereo and Security, Rick Pare, says that he made this decision to expand his company’s offerings in order to better meet his customers’ needs.



“This industry is always evolving,” Pare explains, “And that means we have to stay up to date with the current market. By adding new upfitting services for commercial vehicles, we’re staying true to our customer base and meeting their changing demands.”



To ensure quality results for their new commercial services in Boston, the MECP-certified installers at Mega Watt Car Stereo and Security continue with ongoing education. This education enables them to work with advanced technology and install virtually any commercial-grade accessories or equipment.



Pare says, “We’re the only qualified upfitters in the vicinity, and that’s what makes us the team to turn to when you need any custom work done on your fleet.”



Rick Pare

(508) 281-4443



megawatt-car-audio.boston-biz.com/



