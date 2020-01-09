Suit Up for Hiras Bespoke's 2020 Fittings in DC, Tysons Corner, and Minneapolis

Press Releases Hiras Master Tailors Press Release

1st February (Saturday): 7am to 4:30pm Washington, DC, January 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Hiras Bespoke is pleased to announce their custom fittings in Washington, DC, Tysons Corner, VA, and Minneapolis, MN from 28th January until 1st February 2020.Master Tailor Ajay Hira will be on hand for consultations and to showcase the latest fabric line for custom suits, shirts, jackets, tuxedos, and more.Since its inception in the 1960's, Hiras Bespoke has been visiting major cities around the world introducing men and women to the best of Hong Kong tailoring.The company currently produces handcrafted custom clothing in their Hong Kong headquarters and regularly visits the USA, Canada, Australia, UK, Ireland, and Europe.To arrange a one-on-one appointment with Mr. Hira, please email fittings@hiras.com or visit the tour page to book online: https://www.hiras.com/Trip-ScheduleFitting Schedules & Venues:Washington, DC:Conrad Hotel Washington DC, 950 New York Ave NW28th January (Tuesday): 7am to 8pm29th January (Wednesday): 7am to 12:30pmTysons Corner, VA:Hyatt Regency Tysons Corner, 7901 Tysons One Place29th January (Wednesday): 3:30pm to 8pm30th January (Thursday): 6am to 8amMinneapolis/Saint Paul, MN:Intercontinental Saint Paul Riverfront, 11 East Kellogg Blvd31st January (Friday): 2pm to 8pm1st February (Saturday): 7am to 4:30pm Contact Information Hiras Bespoke

Veronica Hira

+85223669700



www.hiras.com



