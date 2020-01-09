Suit Up for Hiras Bespoke's 2020 Fittings in DC, Tysons Corner, and Minneapolis

Washington, DC, January 09, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Hiras Bespoke is pleased to announce their custom fittings in Washington, DC, Tysons Corner, VA, and Minneapolis, MN from 28th January until 1st February 2020.
Master Tailor Ajay Hira will be on hand for consultations and to showcase the latest fabric line for custom suits, shirts, jackets, tuxedos, and more.
Since its inception in the 1960's, Hiras Bespoke has been visiting major cities around the world introducing men and women to the best of Hong Kong tailoring.
The company currently produces handcrafted custom clothing in their Hong Kong headquarters and regularly visits the USA, Canada, Australia, UK, Ireland, and Europe.
To arrange a one-on-one appointment with Mr. Hira, please email fittings@hiras.com or visit the tour page to book online: https://www.hiras.com/Trip-Schedule
Fitting Schedules & Venues:
Washington, DC:
Conrad Hotel Washington DC, 950 New York Ave NW
28th January (Tuesday): 7am to 8pm
29th January (Wednesday): 7am to 12:30pm
Tysons Corner, VA:
Hyatt Regency Tysons Corner, 7901 Tysons One Place
29th January (Wednesday): 3:30pm to 8pm
30th January (Thursday): 6am to 8am
Minneapolis/Saint Paul, MN:
Intercontinental Saint Paul Riverfront, 11 East Kellogg Blvd
31st January (Friday): 2pm to 8pm
1st February (Saturday): 7am to 4:30pm