Get Fitted for a New Suit with Hiras Bespoke in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut

Since starting in the '60s, the family-owned company has expanded to reach a bigger clientele with their worldwide fitting tours in the USA, Canada, Australia, UK, Ireland, and Europe producing the finest handmade custom clothing of suits, shirts, jackets, and more for men and women.



You may book a fitting with Master Tailor Kavi Mirpuri via email fittings@hiras.com or visit the website's tour page: www.hiras.com/Trip-Schedule



Itinerary:



Boston, MA:

Marriott Copley Place, 110 Huntington Avenue

26th January (Sunday): 12pm to 8pm

27th January (Monday): 7am to 1pm



Newton, MA:

Boston Marriott Newton, 2345 Commonwealth Avenue

27th January (Monday): 3:30pm to 8pm

28th January (Tuesday): 7am to 1pm



Providence, RI:

Providence Marriott Downtown, 1 Orms Street

28th January (Tuesday): 3:30pm to 8pm

29th January (Wednesday): 7am to 1pm



Hartford, CT:

Marriott Hartford, 200 Columbus Blvd

29th January (Wednesday): 3:30pm to 8pm

30th January (Thursday): 7am to 1pm



New Haven, CT:

Omni New Haven at Yale, 155 Temple Street

30th January (Thursday): 3:30pm to 8pm

31st January (Friday): 7am to 1pm



Greenwich, CT:

Delamar Greenwich Harbor, 500 Steamboat Road Greenwich

31st January (Friday): 3:30pm to 8pm

Boston, MA, January 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Premier Bespoke Tailors of Hong Kong, Hiras Bespoke, has released their upcoming custom fittings in Boston, Newton, Providence, Hartford, New Haven, and Greenwich from 26th of January until 1st February 2020.

Since starting in the '60s, the family-owned company has expanded to reach a bigger clientele with their worldwide fitting tours in the USA, Canada, Australia, UK, Ireland, and Europe producing the finest handmade custom clothing of suits, shirts, jackets, and more for men and women.

You may book a fitting with Master Tailor Kavi Mirpuri via email fittings@hiras.com or visit the website's tour page: www.hiras.com/Trip-Schedule

Itinerary:

Boston, MA:
Marriott Copley Place, 110 Huntington Avenue
26th January (Sunday): 12pm to 8pm
27th January (Monday): 7am to 1pm

Newton, MA:
Boston Marriott Newton, 2345 Commonwealth Avenue
27th January (Monday): 3:30pm to 8pm
28th January (Tuesday): 7am to 1pm

Providence, RI:
Providence Marriott Downtown, 1 Orms Street
28th January (Tuesday): 3:30pm to 8pm
29th January (Wednesday): 7am to 1pm

Hartford, CT:
Marriott Hartford, 200 Columbus Blvd
29th January (Wednesday): 3:30pm to 8pm
30th January (Thursday): 7am to 1pm

New Haven, CT:
Omni New Haven at Yale, 155 Temple Street
30th January (Thursday): 3:30pm to 8pm
31st January (Friday): 7am to 1pm

Greenwich, CT:
Delamar Greenwich Harbor, 500 Steamboat Road Greenwich
31st January (Friday): 3:30pm to 8pm
1st February (Saturday): 7am to 12:30pm

Contact Information
Hiras Bespoke
Veronica Hira
+85223669700
www.hiras.com

Veronica Hira

+85223669700



www.hiras.com



