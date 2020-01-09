PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Hiras Master Tailors

Press Release

Get Fitted for a New Suit with Hiras Bespoke in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut


Boston, MA, January 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Premier Bespoke Tailors of Hong Kong, Hiras Bespoke, has released their upcoming custom fittings in Boston, Newton, Providence, Hartford, New Haven, and Greenwich from 26th of January until 1st February 2020.

Since starting in the '60s, the family-owned company has expanded to reach a bigger clientele with their worldwide fitting tours in the USA, Canada, Australia, UK, Ireland, and Europe producing the finest handmade custom clothing of suits, shirts, jackets, and more for men and women.

You may book a fitting with Master Tailor Kavi Mirpuri via email fittings@hiras.com or visit the website's tour page: www.hiras.com/Trip-Schedule

Itinerary:

Boston, MA:
Marriott Copley Place, 110 Huntington Avenue
26th January (Sunday): 12pm to 8pm
27th January (Monday): 7am to 1pm

Newton, MA:
Boston Marriott Newton, 2345 Commonwealth Avenue
27th January (Monday): 3:30pm to 8pm
28th January (Tuesday): 7am to 1pm

Providence, RI:
Providence Marriott Downtown, 1 Orms Street
28th January (Tuesday): 3:30pm to 8pm
29th January (Wednesday): 7am to 1pm

Hartford, CT:
Marriott Hartford, 200 Columbus Blvd
29th January (Wednesday): 3:30pm to 8pm
30th January (Thursday): 7am to 1pm

New Haven, CT:
Omni New Haven at Yale, 155 Temple Street
30th January (Thursday): 3:30pm to 8pm
31st January (Friday): 7am to 1pm

Greenwich, CT:
Delamar Greenwich Harbor, 500 Steamboat Road Greenwich
31st January (Friday): 3:30pm to 8pm
1st February (Saturday): 7am to 12:30pm
Contact Information
Hiras Bespoke
Veronica Hira
+85223669700
Contact
www.hiras.com

