Prime Loyalty, LLC, Awarded Exclusive Contract to Broker the Premium Domain Name impeached.com

Washington, DC, January 10, 2020 --(



Prime Loyalty LLC, an Internet domain name brokerage firm, has been granted exclusive rights to facilitate the timely transfer of impeached.com to new ownership where it can be leveraged for worldwide communications during these challenging times in America’s history.



Prime Loyalty, with staff located in the New York and Washington DC metro areas, is uniquely positioned to connect with political party proponents, television and media networks, who are expected to vie for this authoritative piece of Internet Real Estate, keeping their facts or position “top of mind.” Impeached.com is destined to be the most intuitive, credible and referable destination for answers.



Jeff Garbutt, Founder of Prime Loyalty stated, “There is already a flurry of natural type in traffic to the domain name impeached.com that is climbing. It is likely to increase exponentially as Americans are looking for quick, up to the minute, and reliable updates on the course of events. We feel honored that our client has put their confidence in us to facilitate the acquisition of this pivotal digital asset.”



Contact: Jeff Garbutt - 646.820.8002 - impeached@primeloyalty.com



