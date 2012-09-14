PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Localizes.com Announces the Launch of a New All-Inclusive Program Helping Local Businesses Achieve the Best Results in Their Online Marketing Localizes.com, a Southern California based Web Design and SEO company, has recently launched a new program that will allow businesses to put their online marketing on auto-pilot. Most businesses understand that to be successful in today's market you need to have a strong online presence. What many don't... - December 19, 2019 - Localizes

KDG Named a Lehigh Valley Business of the Year by Lehigh Valley Business The Allentown business processes company won the prestigious award for the medium-sized category. - December 17, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC

Kiwi Company Pure SEO, Receives Deloitte Fast 500 Award for 7th Consecutive Year Pure SEO, a digital marketing agency based in Auckland, New Zealand has once again been listed on the Deloitte Asia Pacific Technology Fast 500 index. This year marks the 7th consecutive year that Pure SEO has received the award – a rare achievement for a New Zealand company. The Deloitte 2019... - December 12, 2019 - Pure SEO

Best Mobile Web Sites and Best Mobile Apps of 2019 Named by Web Marketing Association The winners of the 8th annual international MobileWebAward competition recognizing the individual and team achievements of Web professionals all over the world who create and maintain the best mobile Websites and the best mobile applications are now available. The complete list of winners for each of the 86 industries covered can be found at www.mobile-webaward.org. - December 12, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

SKYY Digital Media Group Announces New Corporate Website The SKYY Digital Media Group team is excited to announce the launch of SKYY’s newly-designed corporate web site (www.skyydmg.com). Their goal with these changes is to create a user-friendly browsing experience for their business partners, shareholders and growing roster of customers. The updated... - December 12, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group

Omega ADA Joins CDK Global Partner Program Omega ADA, with a commitment to providing website accessibility to the widest possible audience, today announced it has become a participant in the CDK Global Partner Program, the largest third-party marketplace of automotive applications and integrations. CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK) is the largest... - December 11, 2019 - Omega ADA

Best Websites for Advertising to be Named by Web Marketing Association The best websites used as advertising in 86 industries will be named as part of the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Companies or agencies wishing to nominate their website advertising work for consideration may do so at www.IACAward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2020. - December 10, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

KDG Recognized as a Top 40 Global Company in the Clutch 1000 List KDG was ranked #36 in a list of the top 1000 global companies, based on customer satisfaction and verified client reviews. - December 10, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC

Best Online Video Advertising Campaigns to be Named by Web Marketing Association The best online video advertising in 86 industries as part of the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Companies or agencies wishing to nominate their video work may do so at www.IACAward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2020. - December 10, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Best Email Advertising Campaigns to be Named by Web Marketing Association The Web Marketing Association judges will select the best email advertising campaigns in 86 industries as part of their 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. The Entry deadline is January 31, 2020. - December 10, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Beyond Spots & Dots Wins Three MarCom Awards Agency takes home distinguished industry awards for work in both print and digital media categories. - December 08, 2019 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.

Best Mobile Apps to be Named by Web Marketing Association The best mobile applications in 86 industries will be named by the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Companies or agencies wishing to nominate their mobile development work for consideration may do so at http://www.iacaward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2020. - November 14, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Best Social Media Campaigns to be Named by Web Marketing Association Marketers using social media, like Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, and Linkedin, to engage consumers can be recognized for their work in the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. - November 12, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Matcha Design Recognized for Website & Corporate Logo Design at the 2019 International Davey Awards Matcha Design, an award-winning design firm brings home two Silver Awards at this year's International Davey Awards Competition for recent projects in website design and corporate logo branding. Sanctioned and judged top-tier professionals, Matcha Design continues to establish their history of acclaim... - November 10, 2019 - Matcha Design

UBU Enterprises Develops Website for Wedding Entertainment Company Forever-Ever Entertainment Website design firm, UBU Enterprises of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, completes responsive website design for client Forever-Ever Entertainment. - November 09, 2019 - UBU Enterprises

310 Creative Becomes HubSpot Platinum Agency Partner 310 Creative, Inc. announced that it has achieved Platinum-level status within HubSpot’s Certified Partner program within the first 14-months of joining the HubSpot Agency Partner Program. - November 08, 2019 - 310 Creative Inc.

Elogic Has Become an Official Adobe Solution Partner Elogic Commerce, a leading provider of ecommerce software development services, is proud to announce they became a Bronze Partner with Adobe, a global leader in the digital customer experience platform. With more than 10 years of providing Magento solutions for both B2C and B2B ecommerce businesses,... - November 08, 2019 - Elogic Commerce

Online Ad Professionals Needed to Judge Best Online Advertising Awards The 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Award program is looking for qualified Internet Advertising Professionals to help adjudicate this year’s award program. - November 07, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Best Interactive Applications to be Named by Web Marketing Association The best online interactive apps in 86 industries as part of the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Anyone wishing to nominate their applications work for consideration may do so at http://www.iacaward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2020. - November 06, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

ExcalTech Announces New COO, Matthew D. McCann ExcalTech® is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew D. McCann as new Chief Operations Officer. As COO, Matthew McCann will report directly to CEO, Thomas W. Rissman. Matthew will be responsible for day-to-day operations, business strategy, quality control and technology innovation as ExcalTech... - November 05, 2019 - ExcalTech

Internet Ad Competition to Name Best Alexa Skills and Google Assistant Actions 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards had added a category for Voice Skills or Actions. This marks the first time an international award program will judge the exploding use of voice assistants like Alexa skills or Google Actions in branding and advertising. - November 05, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Best Online Newsletters to be Named by Web Marketing Association The Best Online Newsletters in 86 industries will be recognized as part of the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Companies or agencies wishing to nominate their email newsletters for consideration may do so at www.IACAward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2020. - November 05, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

The Best Online Advertising to be Recognized by Web Marketing Association The 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards, the first and only industry-based advertising award competition dedicated exclusively to online advertising, is now accepting entries. This international award program evaluates all online advertising, including email, page-based ads, newsletters, mobile apps, Websites, video, social media and voice skills in 96 industry categories. Visit www.iacaward.org to learn more. - November 01, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Skystra Offers Startups Free Access to Cloud Hosting Skystra's Startups Program removes the financial burden from entrepreneurs and startups by offering credits to get their business online. Skystra Cloud built the world's premier cloud platform on Google's infrastructure. - October 31, 2019 - Skystra

Grand Opening of Content and Design Firm Content Callout Entrepreneurs, startups and thought-leaders looking for unique, targeted, and creative content, look no further. - October 21, 2019 - Negotiations Ninja

Searchen Networks Rebrands Domain Store as RegisterYourDomains.com Brand launches its domain name registration arm under new uniform resource locator. - October 09, 2019 - Internet Marketing Services Inc.

The Funny Memes Social Sharing Application "Memesable" Goes Live The funny memes social sharing web-based application "Memesable" is officially launched and is now live. - September 25, 2019 - Net Entertainer Ltd.

Woman-Owned Digital Marketing Agency Accommodates Growth and Stakes Claim in Nashville, TN with Purchase of Commercial Property Owner of Astute Communications, a woman-owned digital marketing agency in Nashville, TN, announces the purchase of commercial office building in hot up-and-coming area. - September 24, 2019 - Astute Communications, LLC

SureGripControls.com Reveals New Look, New Features Sure Grip Controls recently announced the launch of a completely revamped website at SureGripControls.com. The internal marketing development team designed the site and focused on elevating the end user’s online experience with them. “We took a step back from Sure Grip’s existing site... - September 14, 2019 - Sure Grip Controls

Happy Anniversary OpenJar: 10 Years Young and Still Buzzing OpenJar Concepts, Inc., the full-service advertising agency from Temecula, CA has hit a major milestone of 10 years in business. The agency focuses on Performance Driven Media on all media platforms as well as traditional and programmatic acquisition media executions using TV, Radio, Print and Digital media outlets. - September 11, 2019 - OpenJar Concepts, Inc.

Marketing Agency Pen & Tell Us Celebrates Fifth Anniversary with New Client and Additional Staff At the start of its sixth year of business Pen & Tell Us, a full-service marketing agency that specializes in helping food and beverage companies tell their story, has been named the agency of record by Delysia Chocolatier. In addition, to serve growing client needs Pen & Tell Us has hired two... - September 11, 2019 - Delysia Chocolatier

Best Websites of 2019 in 96 Industries Named by Web Marketing Association The Web Marketing Association is pleased to announce the winners of its 23rd annual WebAward Competition for Web site development. Entries from 43 countries were adjudicated in 96 industry categories during this year's competition. Entries were judged on design, copy writing, innovation, content, interactivity, navigation, and use of technology. UP Hotel Internet Marketing Wins Best of Show for Qbic. WSI Named Top Agency. A complete list of the winning sites can be found at the www.WebAward.org - September 10, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Lead Generating Real Estate Investing Websites Rolled Out A real estate investing company that builds real estate investor websites, www.RealEstateInvestingWebsites.com, has announced a revamped release of their website offering. With these SEO-friendly websites, real estate investors will be able to attract leads right in their local market, whether they are... - September 06, 2019 - RealEstateInvestingWebSites.com

Medical Marketing Solutions: The First Private Pay Medical Practice Solutions for Lead Generation & Conversions Whether you are a start-up private pay practice, or have been in business for years, it is always great for the doctor to have a checkup. If you are not generating enough profits and do not have the pulse of the business side of your practice, it’s time to take control and maximize your practice potential. - September 05, 2019 - Medical Marketing Solutions

Asia Alpha Capital Management Launches New Site After plenty of work behind the scenes, Asia Alpha Capital Management are happy to announce the launch of their new and improved site. Asia Alpha's Director, Mr. Zhao released this statement, "We have been in operation for 7 years using the same site and today Asia Alpha Capital Management are... - September 02, 2019 - Asia Alpha Capital Management

Miami Nations Launches New Website for Their Federal Contracting Group Operating Companies Miami Nation Enterprises is a political-economic sub-division of the federally recognized Miami Tribe of Oklahoma. Its purpose is to pursue economic development opportunities for the good of the Miami Nation and its citizens. The Federal Contracting Group (FCG) is a group of companies owned by the Tribe and dedicated to providing services and products to the U.S. Federal Government. They are pleased to announce the launch of their new website. - August 30, 2019 - AutoWeb Technologies

Rent-A-Plane Relaunch Rent-A-Plane is back with a new site. Their platform enables owners to rent their plane directly to end user pilots. - August 23, 2019 - Rent-A-Plane.com

Mobile Development Professionals Needed to Judge 2019 MobileWebAward Competition The Web Marketing Association’s MobileWebAwards competition is looking for additional qualified judges to help adjudicate this year’s award program. The Competition Web site is located at http://www.mobile-webaward.org. - August 15, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Best Mobile Web Sites and Best Mobile Apps of 2019 to be Named by Web Marketing Association The Web Marketing Association's 8th annual international MobileWebAward competition recognizes the individual and team achievements of Web professionals all over the world who create and maintain outstanding mobile Websites and mobile applications. The deadline for entry in the 2019 MobileWebAwards is September 27, 2019. The entry form for this award program can be found at http://www.mobile-webaward.org. - August 12, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Arteric Named a Top 100 Healthcare Marketing Agency by MM&M Latest accolade follows a year of 30% revenue growth and thought leadership. - August 09, 2019 - Arteric

Guru Earns B Corporation® Certification Demonstrating its commitment to people and planet, Guru joins esteemed roster of companies leveraging business as a force for good. - August 07, 2019 - Guru

Languages & More Launches New Website for Customers Requiring Language Translation and Tutoring Services Languages & More, owned and operated by Victoria Jaén, Ph.D, is very pleased to announce their new website for customers requiring language translation and tutoring services. - August 07, 2019 - AutoWeb Technologies

AMR Fally Recovery Lift Company Announces the Launch of Their New Website for Disabled and Senior Citizens in the Waldorf, Maryland Area AMR Fally Recovery Lift Company announces the launch of their new website for disabled and senior citizens in the Waldorf, Maryland area. Their autonomous mobile robotic human body lift recovery solution is designed for disabled and senior citizens who experience a minor or non-injury fall to the floor... - August 07, 2019 - AutoWeb Technologies

XHVAL Announces Launch of Newly Designed Website for Its Increasing Customer Base XHVAL, a global industrial valve manufacturer, announces the launch of its revamped website. The newly redesigned XHVAL site is responsive, sleek and very navigable. With easy-to-find search functions and clear, clickable buttons, XHVAL aims to provide its customers with better user experience. “We... - July 26, 2019 - XHVAL

Miami-Dade School Board Invests in Websites That Are Accessible to Americans with Disabilities Local Web Design Agency Chosen as a Pre-approved Vendor. - July 21, 2019 - Inreact

DonorDrive Wins Multiple American Web Design Awards for the Fifth Consecutive Year The 2019 American Web Design Awards from Graphic Design USA Magazine have been announced and for the fifth year running DonorDrive has won multiple awards. Winning entries were for custom theme designs for fundraising sites. Among the winners was the Sanford Health Foundation site used to fundraise through DonorDrive for endurance events, do-it-yourself fundraising and community events. - July 16, 2019 - DonorDrive