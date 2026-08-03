Web Design News
Learn what's new in the world of web design, layout, content production, coding, content management, awards and agencies. Get news on the latest website development software, technology, products and services meeting the needs of amateur and professional web designers.
DataXGrowth Launches The Growth Trail, a Free Marketing Strategy Game Built to Expose Fragile Growth
The browser-based diagnostic challenges marketers to manage 12 quarters of growth decisions and reveals whether they created a durable growth engine or an expensive illusion. - August 03, 2026 - DataXGrowth
Best Mobile Websites and Best Mobile Apps of 2026 to be Named by Web Marketing Association
The Web Marketing Association's 15th annual international MobileWebAward competition is now accepting entries. It recognizes the individual and team achievements of Web professionals all over the world who create and maintain outstanding mobile Websites and mobile applications. The deadline for entry in the 2026 MobileWebAwards is September 30, 2026. The entry form for this award program can be found at http://www.mobile-webaward.org. - August 03, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
MJI Marketing Urges Businesses to Pair SEO with Generative Engine Optimization as AI Reshapes How Consumers Search
For more than two decades, businesses have relied on search engine optimization to improve visibility online. Ranking well in search engines became the benchmark for digital success, leading organizations to invest heavily in technical optimization, keyword research, content development, and authoritative backlinks. Today, however, a new question is emerging across boardrooms and marketing departments alike. Does SEO still matter? - July 22, 2026 - MJI Marketing
New San Diego Marketing Firm Bets on Patience Over Hype and Has Early Results to Show for It
The Boring Digital Co., a new San Diego firm, works with small professional-service businesses — lawyers, chiropractors, physical therapists, accountants — on the durable, unglamorous side of search marketing. Its promise: skip the noise, do the patient work, and let the rankings speak. One early client reached the top three citywide for its core search term within a month, on a single backlink. - June 29, 2026 - The Boring Digital Co.
Design Mojo Celebrates 30 Years of Helping Northeast Ohio Businesses Grow
Design Mojo, a full-service creative design and marketing agency based in Fairview Park, Ohio, is proud to celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2026. - June 26, 2026 - Design Mojo
Falcon Web Flows Launches Done-for-You AI Agents for Lead Capture, CRM, Follow-Ups, and Everyday Business Automation
No more do-it-yourself websites, no more juggling apps. Falcon Web Flows builds your branded lead-capturing website, connects it to your CRM, and deploys AI agents that handle all your daily business tasks so you can stay focused on customers and growth. - June 24, 2026 - QG Publishing LLC D.B.A Falcon Web Flows
Sports Logo Design Studio Now Live with Ice Shaker
Consumers, athletes, teams and sports organizations can now customize Ice Shaker drinking bottles with hyper-individualized laser engraved Sports Logo designs. - June 15, 2026 - Sports Logo, Inc.
BankBound Launches Three New Solutions to Help Community Banks Compete in the AI Search Era
A turnkey blogging platform, a premium Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) framework, and a managed website consent-compliance service give community banks new tools to build online authority, get found in AI-generated answers, and keep pace with a fast-changing privacy landscape. - June 05, 2026 - BankBound
MileMark Legal Marketing Reaches 12 Year Milestone While Leading the Shift to AI Powered Legal Search
MileMark Leads the Charge on AI Optimization for Law Firms Across the Country - May 07, 2026 - MileMark Legal Marketing
Nucleo Analytics Recognized as a Top Firm for Spring 2026 by 50Pros
Nucleo Analytics has been recognized as a Top Firm for Spring 2026 by 50Pros, a trusted platform connecting businesses with leading professional service providers. The recognition is based on the firm’s market presence, client portfolio, and overall industry standing. This places Nucleo... - April 11, 2026 - Nucleo Analytics
L3ad Solutions Launches AI-Powered Web Design and Local SEO Services for Florida Small Businesses
Titusville-based web design and local SEO agency, L3ad Solutions LLC, is now offering AI automation tools alongside custom website development, Google Business Profile management, and search engine optimization services for small businesses across Florida's Space Coast, Brevard County, and Central Florida. - April 10, 2026 - L3ad Solutions
Volute Group Acquires Quantum Sight to Expand Analytic Offerings and Help Clients Maximize Marketing Investments
Volute Group has acquired Quantum Sight, a premier data-driven analytic consultancy, to expand its offerings. This strategic move connects Volute's marketing strategy and technology orchestration with Quantum Sight's deep analytic expertise and human-focused data modeling. The integration, bolstered by Quantum Sight's SOC II and MASB certifications, empowers clients to maximize marketing investments by seamlessly bridging data, strategy, and actionable insights for measurable ROI. - April 08, 2026 - Volute Group
Best Small Business Websites Worldwide to be Recognized in the 30th Annual WebAwards
The Web Marketing Association has opened entries for the 30th Annual WebAward Competition, inviting entrepreneurs and companies worldwide to compete for recognition as the best small business websites of 2026. Websites will be evaluated on design, innovation, usability, and technology. Winners gain industry recognition and valuable benchmarking insights. Entry deadline: May 29, 2026. - March 19, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
Top Education Websites Worldwide to be Recognized in the 2026 WebAwards
The Web Marketing Association has opened entries for the 30th Annual WebAward Competition, inviting schools, colleges, and universities worldwide to compete for recognition as the best education websites of 2026. Websites will be evaluated on design, innovation, usability, and technology. Winners gain industry recognition and valuable benchmarking insights. Entry deadline: May 29, 2026. - March 18, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
Advertising Industry Websites Take the Spotlight in the 2026 WebAward Competition
Advertising agencies worldwide are invited to compete in the 30th Annual WebAward Competition, where the Web Marketing Association will recognize the best advertising websites of 2026. Websites will be judged on creativity, strategy, innovation, and user experience. Agencies gain industry recognition, expert feedback, and valuable marketing exposure. The entry deadline is May 29, 2026. - March 12, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
Web Marketing Association Launches 30th Annual WebAwards to Honor Top Websites of 2026
The Web Marketing Association has opened entries for the 30th annual WebAward Competition, recognizing the best websites of 2026 across 86 industry categories. Judged on seven criteria including design, innovation, content, and usability, the WebAwards celebrate excellence in website development worldwide. Entries are accepted through May 29, 2026, with winners announced in September. - March 12, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
Wellington Web Design, LLC Publishes “Free 15 Minute Consultation” Scheduling Page
Wellington Web Design, LLC has published a “Free 15 Minute Consultation” page that presents an online consultation request form and describes a scheduling step following submission. The page displays fields for contact details and includes a consent checkbox referencing terms related to text messages. - February 28, 2026 - Wellington Web Designs LLC
Wellington Web Design Highlights Affordable Web Design Services for Wellington, Florida Businesses
Wellington Web Design has published new information outlining its approach to affordable web design services in Wellington, Florida. The announcement focuses on delivering professional websites tailored to local businesses without the overhead commonly associated with large agencies. The company details how streamlined processes and local expertise allow businesses to establish a strong online presence at a practical cost. - February 20, 2026 - Wellington Web Designs LLC
Wellington Web Designs Adds New Website Page Covering Affordable Web Design in Wellington, Florida
Wellington Web Designs posted a newly published page on its website titled “Affordable Web Design in Wellington, FL: Quality Websites Without the Overhead,” as reflected on the website content. The update is presented as routine website publishing and describes the page’s sections and subject areas. - February 20, 2026 - Wellington Web Designs LLC
Sports Logo Launches Design Studio for Merchants Selling Customizable Products
The Sports Logo Design Studio allows consumers to create hyper-individualized custom sports logos that can be place on apparel, merchandise and used for social media and athlete branding. - February 18, 2026 - Sports Logo, Inc.
The International Photographic Council (IPC) Launches Dynamic New Website Celebrating Photography as a Universal Language
The International Photographic Council (IPC) is proud to announce the launch of its brand-new website, designed to celebrate and recognize photography’s profound impact as a universal language connecting people across the globe. The redesigned website showcases artist spotlights featuring... - February 07, 2026 - International Photographic Council
Streetlight Local Launches Call-First Websites Built for Contractors and Home Service Businesses
New “Website Lead Engine” system helps turn website visitors into phone calls with fast mobile performance, clear calls-to-action, strong proof, and consistent business info across the web. - January 31, 2026 - Streetlight Local
White Stone Marketing Supports Celebration Exotic Car Festival Benefiting Make-A-Wish for Third Consecutive Year
Digital Partnership Fuels Growth for Nationally Ranked Charity Car Festival; Over $7M Raised for Children’s Charities - January 22, 2026 - White Stone Marketing
Marcus Hill Launches Marcus Hill & Company and The Marcus Hill Agency, Inc. to Expand Multifamily Consulting and Staffing Services
Multifamily executive Marcus Hill, CAPS, CAM., announces the launch of Marcus Hill & Company and The Marcus Hill Agency, Inc., offering consulting, staffing, recruiting, and brand strategy services for owners, operators, and supplier partners across Georgia and the Southeast. - January 19, 2026 - Marcus Hill & Company
Las Vegas Agency Websu Launches "Digital Growth Engine" to Replace Passive Business Websites
New agency model challenges the "vanity metrics" of traditional web design, combining high-frequency trading psychology with enterprise blockchain security to guarantee ROI for Las Vegas businesses. - January 15, 2026 - Websu
eSpecial Needs Unveils Newly Revamped Website to Transform the Shopping Experience for Individuals with Disabilities
eSpecial Needs, a leading national provider of adaptive equipment, sensory tools, and therapy solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of its newly redesigned website, created to deliver a dramatically improved shopping experience for individuals with disabilities, caregivers, therapists, and educators. The revamped eSpecialNeeds.com reflects the company’s mission to make essential products more accessible and intuitive to find. - January 05, 2026 - eSpecial Needs
Wellington Web Designs Completes December Website Content Update Featuring Construction Web Design Page
Wellington Web Designs has completed a December 2025 website content update with the publication of a new construction-focused web design page. The update adds industry-specific content to the company’s website as part of its ongoing site organization and content maintenance efforts. - January 04, 2026 - Wellington Web Designs LLC
Marketing Angle to Exhibit at FarmCon 2026, Showcasing Proven Strategies for Rural Business Growth and Outreach
Marketing Angle, a full-service marketing agency focused on rural growth, will be an exhibitor at FarmCon 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri, this January. Known for its data-driven strategies and passion for supporting businesses in agriculture and conservation, Marketing Angle brings real-world success stories to the table—making them a standout resource for startups, established brands, and nonprofits alike. - December 16, 2025 - Marketing Angle
Web Design Cochin Provides Advanced Website Design Services for Kerala Businesses
Web Design Cochin, a leading website design company in Kochi, is strengthening its commitment to Kerala businesses by offering expanded capabilities in website design, development, ecommerce projects, WordPress platforms, search optimization, digital promotion, and brand-building solutions. The company aims to help organizations improve their digital presence and stay competitive as they prepare for the upcoming year. - December 03, 2025 - Web Design Cochin
AS6 Digital Agency Expands Nationwide Services, Bringing Boutique-Style Web Design and SEO Support to Small Businesses Across the U.S.
AS6 Digital Agency, a Tulsa-based digital agency with clients nationwide, announces expanded web design, branding, and SEO services rooted in clarity, strategy, and boutique-style support for small business owners. - November 29, 2025 - AS6 Digital Agency
521 Web Design Highlights Five Core Standards Behind High-Performing Websites in New Report
Fort Wayne-based 521 Web Design has released a new educational resource exploring why many visually appealing websites fail to generate measurable business results. The article “Does Your Website Look Great but Perform Poorly?,” explains how compliance with modern web standards, ranging from semantic code to accessibility, directly influences SEO rankings, conversions, and brand trust. - November 16, 2025 - 521 Web Design
Wellington Web Design Releases 2025 Guide Highlighting the Best Web Design Services in Wellington, Florida, as Mobile Usage Surpasses 64 Percent Worldwide
Wellington Web Design has published a new 2025 guide outlining the best web design services available to local businesses in Wellington, Florida. The guide focuses on mobile first design, SEO structure, user experience, and emerging trends shaping how businesses build their online presence in 2025. It provides updated insights supported by industry statistics to help local companies compete in a rapidly changing digital environment. - November 16, 2025 - Wellington Web Designs LLC
Ohh My Brand Co-Founders Bhavik Sarkhedi and Sahil Gandhi Release New Ebook on Personal Branding
Bhavik Sarkhedi and Sahil Gandhi launch “Become Someone from No One,” an eBook guiding students, professionals, and entrepreneurs on building personal brands, improving visibility, and communicating value through structured self-positioning. - November 05, 2025 - Ohh My Brand
The Best Online Advertising of 2026 to be Recognized by Web Marketing Association
The 24th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards are the first and only industry-based advertising award competition dedicated exclusively to online advertising. This international award program will evaluate all forms of online advertising, including email, page-based ads, online newsletters, mobile apps, Websites, video, and social media in 86 industry categories. The Competition Web site is located at www.iacaward.org and the entry deadline is January 30, 2026. - November 05, 2025 - Web Marketing Association
Elite SEO Consulting Champions Ethical AI Visibility Expansion for Financial Advisor Through Generative Engine Optimization
Elite SEO Consulting has been retained by Intelligent Capitalworks to lead a Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) initiative enhancing fiduciary transparency and expanding the firm’s brand presence within AI-driven search ecosystems. The project includes the proprietary 14-week LLM Visibility Accelerator™ and a parallel SEO campaign ahead of the firm’s November 2025 website launch. - November 03, 2025 - Elite SEO Consulting
Wellington Web Designs Reports Over 60% of Web Traffic in Florida Coming from Mobile Users
Wellington Web Designs, a leading digital agency based in Palm Beach County, highlights how more than 60% of online traffic now comes from mobile devices, reinforcing the need for responsive web design in Wellington, Florida. The company’s latest web design service update emphasizes mobile optimization, SEO structure, and conversion-focused layouts tailored for small and mid-sized local businesses. - October 13, 2025 - Wellington Web Designs LLC
Digital Hype Publishes Free “Website Rankings Recovery Playbook” to Help UK Businesses Diagnose and Fix Google Ranking Drops
Digital Hype has released a free Website Rankings Recovery Playbook to help UK businesses diagnose and recover from sudden Google ranking drops. The step-by-step guide explains how to identify technical, content, and algorithm issues, supported by free SEO tools available at DigitalHype.co.uk. - October 07, 2025 - Digital Hype
Rankpage Launches to Modernise SEO with AI-Human Hybrid Approach
Rankpage Sdn Bhd is a Kuala Lumpur-based SEO agency specialising in a hybrid AI-human approach to search engine optimisation. With a team backed by over eight years of experience, the company is dedicated to delivering bespoke, conversion-focused strategies that drive sustainable digital growth for businesses of all sizes. - September 26, 2025 - Rankpage Sdn Bhd
Wellington Web Designs Launches 2025 Web Design Services Guide Highlighting Mobile Usage at Over 60%
Wellington Web Designs has released its 2025 Web Design Services Guide to help small and mid-sized businesses across Palm Beach County adapt to changing digital trends. With mobile traffic now exceeding 60% of total website visits (Statista, 2025), the company emphasizes responsive and... - September 15, 2025 - Wellington Web Designs LLC
RooSites Web Development of Dunedin Florida Wins Prestigious Best of Florida Award for Web Design for 4th Straight Year
RooSites Web Development is proud to announce it has been honored with the Best of Florida award for web design for the fourth consecutive year. This prestigious accolade, presented annually by The Guide to Florida through a statewide readers’ voting process, highlights RooSites’... - September 05, 2025 - RooSites Web Development, LLC
Mentor Hosting Co Offers Low-Risk SEO/Web/Marketing, Results-Based Program for Limited Time.
Offer designed to appeal to those that want to see website sales conversion results before paying full price. - September 03, 2025 - Mentor Hosting Co
Wellington Web Designs Launches Specialized Contractor Website Design Services
Wellington Web Designs LLC has announced the launch of its dedicated contractor website design services, aimed at helping contractors across industries establish credibility, attract leads, and convert visitors into customers. The new service focuses on building professional, responsive websites... - September 01, 2025 - Wellington Web Designs LLC
Mobile Development Professionals Needed to Judge 2025 MobileWebAward Competition
The Web Marketing Association’s 14th annual MobileWebAwards competition is currently accepting entries and is looking for additional qualified judges to help adjudicate this year’s award program. This award program recognizes the individual and team achievements of Web professionals all... - August 12, 2025 - Web Marketing Association
Turn One Studio Named Finalist for HIA-LI’s 31st Annual Business Achievement Awards
Turn One Studio, a leading creative services agency serving Long Island’s small business community, is proud to announce its selection as a finalist in the Small Business category for the HIA-LI’s 31st Annual Business Achievement Awards. This recognition honors organizations that... - August 11, 2025 - Turn One Studio, Inc.
Best Mobile Websites and Best Mobile Apps of 2025 to be Named by Web Marketing Association
Web Marketing Association Seeks Top Mobile Developers to Compete in 2025 MobileWebAwards Competition for responsive websites and mobile apps – Entry Deadline is September 30, 2025 at Mobile-Webaward.org. - August 05, 2025 - Web Marketing Association
Band Breeze Launches No-Code Web Builder for Bands & Musicians
Band Breeze launches new no-code web builder for bands and performers. The content management system is purely data-driven, based on simple copy-and-paste and media file upload mechanisms that produce consistently attractive and functional band websites with minimal effort. - August 04, 2025 - Band Breeze
incend Media Delivers New Website for United Way Ozarks Region, Aligned with Nationwide Brand Refresh
incend Media has launched a scalable, brand-aligned website platform with United Way Ozarks Region as the first rollout. Built for speed, simplicity, and local impact, the turnkey solution is now available to United Way affiliates nationwide. - July 30, 2025 - incend Media
Congero Launches Web Agency Killer - Websites in 60 Seconds, Unlimited 24/7 Support
Congero, a new AI-powered website platform, has launched a full-service web design solution for a fraction of the the traditional cost. Businesses can get a professional website live in under 60 seconds - with unlimited future edits handled 24/7 via live chat. There are no setup fees, no lock-in contracts, and the first month is free. Congero combines the speed of AI with real-time human support, replacing the need for traditional web agencies. The service is available to in the US, UK & AUS - July 25, 2025 - Congero
Seligson Law Launches New Website to Support Cannabis Businesses in California and New York
Seligson Law has launched a newly redesigned website to better serve cannabis operators, entrepreneurs, and investors in California and New York. The site offers streamlined access to legal services and resources across key practice areas, including business transactions, compliance, employment, real estate, IP, and more. With deep roots in the cannabis industry, Seligson Law supports clients across the supply chain with practical, strategic counsel. - July 19, 2025 - Seligson Law
efelle creative Launches AI Search Optimization Services to Help Businesses Get Found in a New Era of Search
Seattle-based agency efelle creative has introduced a new AI Search Optimization service to help businesses improve visibility in AI-powered search results. - July 19, 2025 - efelle creative