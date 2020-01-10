Webtivity Launches New Website for Queens Gate Resort

Created with Queens Gate Resort’s atmosphere firmly in mind, this brand new state of the art website has been designed using the latest technology so the site is compatible with today's browsers & mobile devices. The website features breathtaking images that truly capture the spirit of Queens Gate Resort’s place as the jewel of Anna Maria Island accommodations.

Queens Gate Resort is located in Bradenton Beach, the southern municipality of the island, and home of the famous little downtown called “Bridge Street, where there are excellent dining options, shopping, and a little nightlife along with miniature golfing for everyone and City pier.



Queens Gate Resort is full of old-world charm in a quint and relaxing atmosphere. In a lush, tropical, peaceful setting, reminiscent of days gone by, guests are welcomed with warm, friendly, personal attention. Guests are encouraged to enjoy the private courtyard, barbeque area, and furnished, lighted pavilion, the centerpiece of the resort.



Webtivity worked with Kathy to ensure all of the company's requirements were met or exceeded. Kathy had this to say about her experience working with Webtivity, "Brian was extremely helpful and a pleasure to work with every step of the way!"



About Queens Gate Resort

Queen's Gate Resort on lovely Anna Maria Island is just a few sandy steps from their private portion of the Gulf of Mexico's most magnificent beach. Stroll, bike, drive or trolley through 7 miles of paradise. Abundant activities on air, land, and water..it's all here! Choose from efficiencies, cottages, and a two-bedroom house cheerfully decorated, with all the necessities and lots of amenities including free wireless Internet and heated pool. For more information, please visit https://www.queensgateresort.com/.



About Webtivity Marketing & Design:

Webtivity Marketing & Design, a Bradenton & St. Petersburg based company, serves clients throughout the U.S. and other parts of the world. Webtivity provides website design/development and cross-media marketing services, including search engine optimization, pay-per-click, social media, email marketing, and branding/identity services. Using a consultative approach, Webtivity works with clients to develop an effective marketing strategy based on their business, customers, competition, and budget. For more information, please visit www.webtivitydesigns.com.



Webtivity Marketing & Design - Contact

Tim Seward, Business Development Director

Phone: 941-753-7574 x107



Queens Gate Resort - Contact

Kathy Wooten, General Manager

