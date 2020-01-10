Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Colorado Self Storage Facility

Press Releases Argus Self Storage Sales Network Press Release

Denver, CO, January 10, 2020 --



A major hailstorm hit Greeley several years ago; at time of sale, the property featured a new TPO roof, new gutters and fascia, along with enhanced drainage throughout. Gateway is one of the best single-story projects in the region and has enjoyed strong occupancies for years. A plan for expansion was included with the sale.



Joan Lucas is located in Denver, CO and is the Argus Broker Affiliate representative for the state of Colorado. She can be reached at 720-855-6587. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Denver, CO, January 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Joan Lucas, of Joan Lucas Real Estate Services, and Ben Vestal, President of Argus Self Storage Advisors, arranged the sale of Gateway Self Storage in Greeley, Colorado. The sale closed December 2019. The facility is a 20-building self-storage project which was completed in 1995 and expanded in 1998. Gateway Self Storage offers 77,080 square feet of storage with 571 units and has a 1,396 square foot managers apartment, thus ensuring strong security and non-existent crime rate.A major hailstorm hit Greeley several years ago; at time of sale, the property featured a new TPO roof, new gutters and fascia, along with enhanced drainage throughout. Gateway is one of the best single-story projects in the region and has enjoyed strong occupancies for years. A plan for expansion was included with the sale.Joan Lucas is located in Denver, CO and is the Argus Broker Affiliate representative for the state of Colorado. She can be reached at 720-855-6587. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Contact Information Argus Self Storage Sales Network

