Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Toll Brothers Colorado Press Release

Receive press releases from Toll Brothers Colorado: By Email RSS Feeds: Last Chance for Homes in Toll Brothers at Flatiron Meadows' The Retreat

Community offers the best of Boulder County living.

Erie, CO, January 10, 2020 --(



The Flatiron Meadows community offers home buyers an exceptional blend of luxury, value and impressive mountain views. Located in the historic small town of Erie, this tranquil neighborhood of luxury single-family homes is set within spectacular natural surroundings.



Walking/nature trails wind throughout the master plan, with parts of the community preserved as open space. The location of Toll Brothers at Flatiron Meadows is ideal, with superior schools, excellent shopping, and a wide choice of cultural events and recreational activities close to home. Erie is centrally located just 15 minutes east of Boulder and 30 minutes from both Denver and Denver International Airport.



The Retreat at Flatiron Meadows offers a choice of five one- and two-story floor plans ranging from 2,516 to 3,555 square feet with a variety of exterior designs to give each streetscape a unique feel. Home prices start in the low $500,000s.



“We give our customers the ability to personalize their new home with hundreds of options,” says Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Colorado Division President. “We’re the only home builder in the area with an on-site sales, construction, and project management team available to answer questions.”



To reach Toll Brothers at Flatiron Meadows from from I-25, take Exit 232/Erie/Dacono and head west for 5.8 miles, through the traffic circle, to Flatiron Meadows Boulevard. Turn left onto Flatiron Meadows Boulevard. Continue to Homestead Parkway and turn left. Take your first right on Fountain Lane and the model home will be on your left (1291 Fountain Lane). For more information visit www.tollbrothers.com/Colorado or call 720-543-8655.



About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 500 company founded in 1967, embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently building in 22 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TOL).



For five years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the Fortune magazine “World’s Most Admired Companies®” list.* Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by BUILDER magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.



This is not an offering where prohibited by law.*From Fortune magazine, February 1, 2019 ©2019 Time Inc. Fortune and The World's Most Admired Companies are registered trademarks of Time Inc. and are used under license. Fortune and Time Inc. are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of Toll Brothers, Inc. Erie, CO, January 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- If you want to own a new home in Toll Brothers at Flatiron Meadows’ The Retreat, act now. Only four home sites and two quick-delivery homes are available.The Flatiron Meadows community offers home buyers an exceptional blend of luxury, value and impressive mountain views. Located in the historic small town of Erie, this tranquil neighborhood of luxury single-family homes is set within spectacular natural surroundings.Walking/nature trails wind throughout the master plan, with parts of the community preserved as open space. The location of Toll Brothers at Flatiron Meadows is ideal, with superior schools, excellent shopping, and a wide choice of cultural events and recreational activities close to home. Erie is centrally located just 15 minutes east of Boulder and 30 minutes from both Denver and Denver International Airport.The Retreat at Flatiron Meadows offers a choice of five one- and two-story floor plans ranging from 2,516 to 3,555 square feet with a variety of exterior designs to give each streetscape a unique feel. Home prices start in the low $500,000s.“We give our customers the ability to personalize their new home with hundreds of options,” says Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Colorado Division President. “We’re the only home builder in the area with an on-site sales, construction, and project management team available to answer questions.”To reach Toll Brothers at Flatiron Meadows from from I-25, take Exit 232/Erie/Dacono and head west for 5.8 miles, through the traffic circle, to Flatiron Meadows Boulevard. Turn left onto Flatiron Meadows Boulevard. Continue to Homestead Parkway and turn left. Take your first right on Fountain Lane and the model home will be on your left (1291 Fountain Lane). For more information visit www.tollbrothers.com/Colorado or call 720-543-8655.About Toll BrothersToll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 500 company founded in 1967, embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently building in 22 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TOL).For five years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the Fortune magazine “World’s Most Admired Companies®” list.* Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by BUILDER magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.This is not an offering where prohibited by law.*From Fortune magazine, February 1, 2019 ©2019 Time Inc. Fortune and The World's Most Admired Companies are registered trademarks of Time Inc. and are used under license. Fortune and Time Inc. are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of Toll Brothers, Inc. Contact Information Toll Brothers Colorado

Laurie Anderson

303-758-1118



www.tollbrothers.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Toll Brothers Colorado Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend