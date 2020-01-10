Swab-its® to Introduce New OEM Specialty Products and Private Label Options at SHOT Show 2020

Press Releases Super Brush LLC Press Release

Springfield, MA, January 10, 2020 --(



Swab-its OEM Specialty Products are perfect for manufacturing processes, cleaning components, add-ons to cleaning kits and more. Advantages include:



· Added value for your products

· Product for most sizes of firearms

· Private label options

· Unique, durable, and reusable

· Competitive OEM pricing

· All products made in the USA



The extensive Swab-its® firearm cleaning product line includes Bore-tips®, Gun-tips®, Bore-Sticks™, Bore-Whips™, Star Chamber Cleaning Swabs™, and their new Swab-its® Firearm Cleaning Kits – all designed to provide efficient and economical solutions for gun cleaning and lubricating needs of manufacturers, shooting sports enthusiasts, gun collectors, and gunsmithing professionals.



The Swab-its team will be available at Booth #1241 at SHOT Show in Las Vegas to answer any questions about their products, OEM, and Private Label options for manufacturers, organizations, and retailers.



Swab-its®, Bore-tips®, and Gun-tips® are registered trademarks of Super Brush LLC.



About Super Brush LLC

About Super Brush LLC

Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. From medical applicators to cleanroom-compatible swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs for precision cleaning of laboratory equipment and delicate surfaces, collected samples, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, topical antiseptics and a host of other solutions. ISO 13485:2016 certified, FDA registered. Contact Information Super Brush LLC

Michael Lecrenski

413-543-1442



www.superbrush.com

mlecrenski@superbrush.com



