XoverIoT – New Partner of STMicroelectronics

XoverIoT website: www.xoveriot.com Rosenheim, Germany, January 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- On December 6, STMicroelectronics has nominated XoverIoT as ST Partner for Sigfox and subGHz RF-module solutions with Sigfox certified modules and Sigfox USB kickstart tools. The Sigfox modules of XoverIoT the SIGFOX-DEV1-E, the SIGFOX-DEV1-C and the development tool SIGFOX-USB2-C are implementing the full Sigfox BOM of STMicroelectronics, including a STM32 Ultra Low Power MCU and the low-power RF-transceiver S2-LP.This is the second Sigfox partnership award for XoverIoT, after being nominated by Sigfox for their Partner Network, which recognizes the best Sigfox solution providers demonstrating top-class performance in terms of Technology, Quality, Easy-To-Use and Sigfox compliant RF-performance.Arrow has announced the availability of the SIGFOX-DEV1-E, and the SIGFOX-DEV1-C modules of XoverIoT in their on-line catalogue already on 18.09.2019 (link below).With the partnership with ST XoverIoT expects to grow stronger with revenues in the applications asset tracking, industrial supervision and maintenance, home-monitoring and intelligent farming in Europe and South-Africa.Read related article:https://www.st.com/content/st_com/en/partner/partner-program/partnerpage/XoverIoT.htmlhttps://sigfox.de/868-mhz-band-auch-fuer-nahfunk-nutzen/https://www.arrow.de/products/search?q=xoveriot&filters=manufacturer_name:xoveriot;&selectedtype=manufacturerSpotlight on XoverIoT:XoverIoT brings IoT functionality to your products: certified Sigfox modules, taking data available or sense and collect desired data, and related IT and/or cloud services needed. XoverIoT enables you to fully exploit RF and Sigfox networks with Hardware, Software and Customization. The focus of XoverIoT is besides marketing of standard products on customer specific adaptations of the modules and on partnering with the customer during the development process and potentially the final production.XoverIoT Head Office address: Klepperstrasse 19, D-83026, Rosenheim, GermanyXoverIoT primary contact: Stefan Thiel, ws@xoveriot.comXoverIoT website: www.xoveriot.com Contact Information XoverIOT

