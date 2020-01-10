Angelique, Inc. Celebrates 15 Years in the Plus Size Intimates and Apparel E-Commerce Industry

Press Releases Angelique, Inc. Press Release

In 2020, Angelique is going to increase their focus on size acceptance and size inclusivity in the fashion industry, as well as connect with and highlight fashion innovators that also support these ideas. “We’re going to continue to offer the best styles we can, but we’re also going to make sure everyone can wear them,” said Nadia. “We have a lot of excellent ideas planned to continue innovating the intimate apparel and fashion industry.” Denver, CO, January 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Angelique, Inc., a plus size intimates and apparel industry pioneer, announces their 15 year anniversary as an online fashion retailer. Angelique was established back in 2005, as a family business between two sisters and their mother. They started with a single clothing rack and a small eBay store and have grown into an internationally known company that has helped to recognize the need to innovate the design of fashionable plus size intimates and apparel in an emerging but ignored market.Founder, Mia Bulifa, remarked, “We’ve reached this astounding milestone through our extremely loyal and dedicated customers, who have supported and provided us with valuable information and feedback throughout the years, as well as the hard work and commitment of our employees and partners to uphold the highest standards in quality and customer service.”Since 2005, Angelique has helped draw attention to the demand for modern plus size fashion by working with designers and suppliers to create current best sellers as plus size options. “We carry hundreds of chic fashionable styles on many different online channels every year to go with popular seasonal trends,” said Co-Founder, Taina Bulifa. Angelique has also been a substantial advocate for the body positivity and size acceptance movements, encouraging all women (and men) to love and accept their bodies.“We’re really excited to be celebrating 15 years in business, we want to show our appreciation by thanking and celebrating our past and current customers, because without them we would not be here,” stated Co-Founder, Nadia Bulifa. “To show our gratitude, we’re going to offer different monthly promotions and give-aways through our website, email, and social media channels. We’ll also offer exclusive discounts, offers, and gifts to our current and past customers. We don’t want to just celebrate our 15 year milestone, but the success of the body positive movement as a whole and the inspiring people who helped shape it to where it currently is today.”In 2020, Angelique is going to increase their focus on size acceptance and size inclusivity in the fashion industry, as well as connect with and highlight fashion innovators that also support these ideas. “We’re going to continue to offer the best styles we can, but we’re also going to make sure everyone can wear them,” said Nadia. “We have a lot of excellent ideas planned to continue innovating the intimate apparel and fashion industry.” Contact Information Angelique, Inc.

