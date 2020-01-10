Howard Ginsberg Welcomed Into Cetera Financial Specialists Group of Top Advisors for 2019

Press Releases Ginsberg Wealth Management Press Release

Howard L. Ginsberg, CPA of Ginsberg Wealth Management in Roslyn, Long Island NY, was recently announced as a member of the Leaders Council for the 15th consecutive year.

Nassau, NY, January 10, 2020 --(



Gregg Ruvoli, President of Cetera Financial Specialists, commented, “I am thrilled to officially welcome our 2019 council members. My team and I look forward to continuing to our work together to enhance the direction and growth of advisors’ practices and the clients they serve.”



Howard Ginsberg manages client assets, fulfilling the financial, investment, retirement & tax planning needs of individuals and businesses in the Long Island, New York area. He has over 30 years of professional financial experience.



For more information please visit www.ginsbergwealth.com



200 South Service Road. Roslyn Heights NY 11577



Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC (doing insurance business in CA as CFGFS Insurance Agency), member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership from any other named entity. Home offices at 200 N. Martingale Rd., Schaumburg, IL 60173; phone 888-528-2987.



About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial advice firm. It empowers the delivery of an Advice-Centric Experience® to individuals, families and businesses across the country through independent financial advisors as well as trusted tax professionals and banks and credit unions. It’s headquartered at 200 N. Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 1200 El Segundo, CA 90245-5670.



Comprehensive services include: wealth management solutions, retirement plan solutions, advisory services, practice management support, innovative technology, marketing guidance, regulatory support, and market research.



Contact Information Ginsberg Wealth Management

Howard Ginsberg, CPA

516-466-7462

Howard Ginsberg, CPA

516-466-7462



www.ginsbergwealth.com

Tax & Accounting website

www.ginsbergcpa.com

twitter.com/howardginsberg



