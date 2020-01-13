Innomaint CMMS is Selected as Best Field Service Management Software by Good Firms

Innomaint CMMS is continuously on its spirit to prove itself as the No.1 CMMS Software in the world. Due to its unique features, high-quality content & user-friendliness, it is getting more recognition and awards from top software listing sites such as Goodfirms, Softwaresuggest, Softwareworld, & Financesonline.

Chennai, India, January 13, 2020 --(



Based on its research, Innomaint CMMS secured the first position in the Best Field Service Management Software list. Below are the available features & reasons for the selection:



Accounting



CRM



Customer portal



Customization



Mobile access



Reporting



Scheduling & dispatch



Work order management



Contract management



Inventory management



Job management



Routing time tracking



Workforce tracking.



Why Field Service Management Software



If one needs to save their time & money, suggest field service management software.



If anybody wants to win in their business field, try field service management software.



Wondering how?



Field service management software helps business owners track service technicians, assign work orders, get real-time visibility, co-ordinate with the team, & improve customer satisfaction; it will suit any kind of business to reach its business objectives quickly.



Why Innomaint CMMS



InnoMaint is a cloud-based maintenance management software that can Monitor, Measure and Manage all the maintenance activities associated with facility equipment, service technicians, and execution of the workforce from anywhere, at any time through web and mobile application.



Mobile app allows service technicians to get instant notifications of scheduled preventive maintenance tasks and new service requests.



Monitors performance of the equipment, workforce productivity, PM compliance, overdue tickets & SLA violations.



Helps protect assets, increase equipment lifetime & improve system reliability.



Handles unknown incidents smartly & improves equipment reliability with proactive & preventive maintenance processes.



Streamlines workflow by improving MTBF and MTTR.



Conclusion



