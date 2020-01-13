Innomaint CMMS is Selected as Best Field Service Management Software by Good Firms

Chennai, India, January 13, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Goodfirms, one of the best software listing directories globally, recently released a list of Field Service Management Software that can aid to create, manage, and help with tasks that can bring success.
Based on its research, Innomaint CMMS secured the first position in the Best Field Service Management Software list. Below are the available features & reasons for the selection:
Accounting
CRM
Customer portal
Customization
Mobile access
Reporting
Scheduling & dispatch
Work order management
Contract management
Inventory management
Job management
Routing time tracking
Workforce tracking.
Why Field Service Management Software
If one needs to save their time & money, suggest field service management software.
If anybody wants to win in their business field, try field service management software.
Wondering how?
Field service management software helps business owners track service technicians, assign work orders, get real-time visibility, co-ordinate with the team, & improve customer satisfaction; it will suit any kind of business to reach its business objectives quickly.
Why Innomaint CMMS
InnoMaint is a cloud-based maintenance management software that can Monitor, Measure and Manage all the maintenance activities associated with facility equipment, service technicians, and execution of the workforce from anywhere, at any time through web and mobile application.
Mobile app allows service technicians to get instant notifications of scheduled preventive maintenance tasks and new service requests.
Monitors performance of the equipment, workforce productivity, PM compliance, overdue tickets & SLA violations.
Helps protect assets, increase equipment lifetime & improve system reliability.
Handles unknown incidents smartly & improves equipment reliability with proactive & preventive maintenance processes.
Streamlines workflow by improving MTBF and MTTR.
Conclusion
If one is looking for a CMMS Software to automate the maintenance activities suggest Innomaint CMMS, the best field service management software with useful unique features that helps to give a professional edge over competitors.