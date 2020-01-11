Press Releases Devart Press Release

Receive press releases from Devart: By Email RSS Feeds: Devart SecureBridge Now Supports Android 64-bit

Devart has recently introduced a new version of SecureBridge, a set of Delphi security components. The updated solution now supports Android 64-bit development.

Prague, Czech Republic, January 11, 2020 --(



The full list of new and improved features inсludes:



Support for Android 64-bit development;



Support for the latest Lazarus version 2.0.6;



A new method TScSFTPClient.ReadDirectoryToList to retrieve a directory listing;



Support for keyboard-interactive authentication in TScSSHServer;



Improved server certificate validation in the TLS/SSL protocol on Android.



SecureBridge offers components that can be used as clients and servers for SSH, SFTP, SSL, FTPS, HTTP/HTTPS, WebSocket, and SignalR protocols to protect data flow over an untrusted network. It is also compatible with data access components to prevent data interception and theft. To learn more about the current release, please visit https://blog.devart.com/securebridge-now-supports-android-64-bit.html



About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.



For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/ Prague, Czech Republic, January 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Devart, a recognized vendor of professional database management software and Delphi data access components for developers and DBAs, has released SecureBridge 9.2 with support for Android 64-bit development. The vendor also supported the keyboard-interactive authentication in the TScSSHServer component, which allows the SSH server to prompt the user to input their password.The full list of new and improved features inсludes:Support for Android 64-bit development;Support for the latest Lazarus version 2.0.6;A new method TScSFTPClient.ReadDirectoryToList to retrieve a directory listing;Support for keyboard-interactive authentication in TScSSHServer;Improved server certificate validation in the TLS/SSL protocol on Android.SecureBridge offers components that can be used as clients and servers for SSH, SFTP, SSL, FTPS, HTTP/HTTPS, WebSocket, and SignalR protocols to protect data flow over an untrusted network. It is also compatible with data access components to prevent data interception and theft. To learn more about the current release, please visit https://blog.devart.com/securebridge-now-supports-android-64-bit.htmlAbout DevartDevart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/ Contact Information Devart

Jordan Sanders

+420 774 543 245



www.devart.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Devart