Smart Water Metering Project Updates Confirmed for Smart Water Systems 2020

London, United Kingdom, January 11, 2020



On Day Two of the agenda at SMi’s 9th annual Smart Water Systems conference there will be a special focus on smart metering. Tom Allen, Data and Insight Manager at Thames Water Utilities, will discuss "Smart Water Metering – Good idea to good delivery."



Andy Clowes, Head of Customer Insight and Strategy from South East Water, focuses on how using metering the company are revolutionising the water industry by detecting and preventing leaks, reducing environmental impact and ensuring a resilient service for its customers.



While Doug Spencer, Head of Smart Metering, Anglian Water, reviews available data on UK smart metering; outcomes from the recent AW proof of concept trials and quantification of benefits. Cindy Vanderstraeten from De Watergroep rounds of the day with a case study on the results and conclusions from their recent Smart Metering Pilot Projects.



The two-day event highlights on new technologies such as IOT and Artificial Intelligence used in water companies and how it produces and analyses real-time data for efficient leakage detection management.



For the full agenda and speaker line-up, visit the website.



Smart Water Systems 2020

20 – 21 April 2020

London, UK



Neill Howard

+44 (0) 20 7827 6000



www.smart-water-systems.com/PR4



