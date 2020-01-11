PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Spire Talks About ASEAN B2B Marketing Best Practices for Companies in Osaka


Best B2B marketing practices that companies in Osaka should use.

Gurugram, India, January 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Spire participated in a seminar organized on Go-to-Market best practices in the B2B space in Asia. The event was held on 14th June in Osaka, Japan. Jeffrey Bahar, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Spire Research and Consulting Group, shared insights on ASEAN marketing trends with senior executives of Japanese companies headquartered in the Kansai region of Japan.

Jeffrey shared business-to-business (B2B) marketing tips for Japanese companies struggling to work with local partners in ASEAN countries. The Asian "Tiger Cub Economies" country landscape is evolving, with new emerging economies joining the ranks.

Vietnam has joined Indonesia and Thailand as one of the low-cost production hubs in ASEAN, whereas the Philippines has emerged to become one of the key markets for sourcing materials for secondary industries. Therefore, the right ASEAN countries should be selected depending on one’s market position and strategic intent.

For certain industries, the market dynamics are changing. Identifying and focusing on the right market segment and channel in the country of launch is important.

Bahar shared a few successful case studies illustrating that multi-phased research involving all stake-holders is important before entering any market.
Contact Information
Spire Research and Consulting
Nidhi Singh
(91) 124 288 9151
Contact
https://www.spireresearch.com/newsroom/events/spire-talks-about-emerging-tech-retail-trends-in-asean

