GuestRevu Wins Two Categories in Prestigious HotelTechAwards 2020

Reviews from hoteliers have seen GuestRevu win Best Reputation Management Software and Best Guest Survey Provider in 2020's prestigious HotelTechAwards.

London, United Kingdom, January 11, 2020 --



Hundreds of reviews from delighted clients in countries spanning five continents contributed to GuestRevu being announced as the Best Reputation Management Software and Best Guest Surveys Provider for 2020.



And, while the content of the reviews was the first consideration when deciding on winners for the 2020 awards, this year they were not the only source Hotel Tech Report took into consideration. For the first time, factors such as global presence, customer support accessibility, and partner recommendations also influenced which companies would be named the best suppliers in hospitality technology.



“This is a significant achievement for us, and something that could never have been achieved without the incredible team that stands behind the company,” says Founder and CEO of GuestRevu, Chris Alexandre. “To be acknowledged in these awards is a wonderful accomplishment, but more than that, to read the feedback that we have received from our clients, to hear how the solutions that we provide are making a difference in the industry, makes me feel incredibly proud.”



It is easy to see why the reviews would make the CEO proud, as GuestRevu users highlighted how easy the platform is to use, the impact that the feedback that they receive from guests has on their establishments, and how it helps them to better understand their guest experience. As one digital and social media consultant* for a boutique property in France explains, “GuestRevu allows us to get in-depth answers and opinions on what we deliver, from our guest's perspective. It highlights consistent highs and lows in service, allowing us to quickly correct errors and also reward team members who stand out to our guests.”



A number of clients also pointed to the company’s status as a TripAdvisor Platinum Partner as one of the best features of the solutions. As digital marketing executive* in Indonesia explains, “GuestRevu is an amazing app. It helps us to grow on TripAdvisor so much.” A hostel manager* in the United Kingdom agrees, stating that: “GuestRevu has helped our new property climb the TripAdvisor ranks very quickly, which gave us a great boost in reservations.”



“This was by far the most competitive year yet with almost 25,000 hoteliers heading to review their favorite products,” Hotel Tech Report co-founder, Jordan Hollander, told the winning tech suppliers. “GuestRevu should be extremely proud of their win.”



