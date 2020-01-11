Art Fort Lauderdale Partners with the Broward, Palm Beaches, and St. Lucie Realtors® for the 2nd Year in a Row as the Exclusive Realtor Association Partner

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Art Fort Lauderdale Press Release

The Broward, Palm Beaches, and St. Lucie Realtors® taps into their list of realtors who have luxury waterfront properties in Harbor Beach, Rio Vista and Las Olas Isles to utilize as venues for the Art Fair on the Water.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, January 11, 2020 --



“Art Fort Lauderdale showcases unique art from around the world and gives attendees a vibrant cultural experience. We’re thrilled to be the exclusive Realtor® Association Sponsor of an event that highlights the area’s artistic vision and shows off luxury waterfront properties listed by our members,” said Dionna Hall, CEO of Broward, Palm Beaches, and St. Lucie Realtors®.



This 4-day curated Art Fair transports attendees on an artistic journey along the famed Intracoastal waterways via water-taxi, with stops at vacant luxury waterfront properties that feature artists and galleries exhibiting various styles and methods of art that reflect the past, the present and the future.



This ongoing partnership with the Broward, Palm Beaches, and St. Lucie Realtors® provides Art Fort Lauderdale with incredible luxury listings on the water to choose as hosts for this internationally recognized Art Fair and gives the realtor and seller an opportunity to engage with a curated and qualified attendee made up of interested home buyers and art collectors. Furthermore, the partnership offers a 20% Discount to (Broward, Palm Beaches, and St. Lucie Realtors®) members so that they can attend and/or invite their clients and guests.



“We are proud to continue our partnership with this incredible organization with a territory that spans 130 miles of coastline, and a membership made up of many of the most successful realtors in Florida,” says Art Fort Lauderdale Co-Founder | Director Andrew Martineau. “This is not your typical art fair,” he added. “We like to think of it an artistic journey of discovery along Fort Lauderdale's intracoastal waterways and a Social Practice art piece that explores what happens when the experience of viewing, purchasing and interacting with art is slowed down to encourage engagement, human interaction and social discourse both via water-taxi journey and in a 'home' where art eventually lives.”



Other Partners include: UniteUs Group, Choose954, Venice Magazine, TravelHost Magazine, Easy 93.1, Art Hive Magazine, South Florida Luxury TV, Greater Fort Lauderdale Conventions & Visitors Bureau, The Islands of the Bahamas, Broward County Cultural Division, Las Olas Capital Arts, Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, Bellissima Luxury & Fine Art Services, Flora Fine Foods, Douglas Elliman, Florida Luxurious, Wahoo Realty, RAPB + GFLR, Torosiete, Pier Sixty-Six Hotel & Marina / GALLERYone Fort Lauderdale, W Fort Lauderdale.



Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week

Programming will extend beyond the fair with the second annual Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week (Jan. 18 – 26). Fort Lauderdale’s premier cultural institutions and artists will join forces for a citywide celebration of art and culture, showcasing key exhibition and event alignments with leading arts district, studios, and cultural institutions. *A full list of institutional alignments can be viewed at www.FTLADW.com



In addition to the many institutional alignments, Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week highlights the vast cultural opportunities that Fort Lauderdale has to offer to collectors, dealers, art enthusiasts, and tourists. In conjunction with Choose954, the local social movement that highlights arts & culture in the county, Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week will join together the city’s most prestigious cultural institutions for a citywide celebration of arts and culture with a myriad of special events, institutions, museums, galleries, theaters and restaurants participating.



About Broward, Palm Beaches, and St. Lucie Realtors®

©2020 Broward, Palm Beaches, and St. Lucie Realtors® is the 3rd largest local Realtor® association in the country, representing 33,000 Realtors®, 35,000 MLS subscribers, and 5 regional boards across South Florida & the Treasure Coast. For more info, visit RapbGflrMerge.com or contact Communications@rapb.com.



About Art Fort Lauderdale

Art Fort Lauderdale is a four-day curated art fair that transports attendees on a journey along the famed Intracoastal waterways via water taxi and private yacht with stops at vacant luxury waterfront properties that feature over 100 artists and galleries exhibiting various styles and methods of art that reflect the past, the present and the future. This destination art fair seeks to highlight the uniqueness of the city and put Fort Lauderdale on the art world map as a premier location to view, interact with and purchase art along with giving art aficionados, residents and visitors a cultural experience that is memorable, interactive and engaging. These exhibits will feature paintings, illustrations, sculptures, installations, photographs, films, performance arts and art & technology collaborations in addition to talks with artists, collectors, and curators. 