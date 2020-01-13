Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Where Angels Despair" by Moin Siddiqui

Thame, United Kingdom, January 13, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- About Where Angels Despair
Ray Adams, a downtrodden engineer on the surface, looks like a man blessed with happiness. But deep down his life is in turmoil filled with deception and fraud, both from friends he trusted.
Once a decent citizen, life events makes him the most wanted man of his enemies and police for faking famous paintings, murder and dealing in unsellable properties due to High Street retail downturn.
His aim to prove to the Government how their systems have failed to keep up with the rise in fraud and deception. His mesmerising rise from a downtrodden life to controlling a major stake in the UK economy.
Ray’s fraud starts in the East End of London and then stretches to Liverpool. There he hides the paintings in a church that only one person knows about. On his death bed, he issues instructions to his disabled stepson by way of a cryptic clue to enable him to find the fake paintings and jewellery. Only he knows that they were the missing originals of Van Gough’s futile efforts.
Using construction projects as a front to create a scandal involving asset stripping and creative accounting, events cause Ray Adams - The Rat - to create a multi-million-pound fraud which can’t be proven and he escapes as a master criminal.
Where Angels Despair is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 380 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913289744
Dimensions: 15.2 x 2.4 x 22.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B082YCWHKX
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/WAD
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002