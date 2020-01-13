Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Receive press releases from Michael Terence Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds: Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Where Angels Despair" by Moin Siddiqui

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Where Angels Despair," a thriller by Moin Siddiqui.

Thame, United Kingdom, January 13, 2020 --(

Ray Adams, a downtrodden engineer on the surface, looks like a man blessed with happiness. But deep down his life is in turmoil filled with deception and fraud, both from friends he trusted.



Once a decent citizen, life events makes him the most wanted man of his enemies and police for faking famous paintings, murder and dealing in unsellable properties due to High Street retail downturn.



His aim to prove to the Government how their systems have failed to keep up with the rise in fraud and deception. His mesmerising rise from a downtrodden life to controlling a major stake in the UK economy.



Ray’s fraud starts in the East End of London and then stretches to Liverpool. There he hides the paintings in a church that only one person knows about. On his death bed, he issues instructions to his disabled stepson by way of a cryptic clue to enable him to find the fake paintings and jewellery. Only he knows that they were the missing originals of Van Gough’s futile efforts.



Using construction projects as a front to create a scandal involving asset stripping and creative accounting, events cause Ray Adams - The Rat - to create a multi-million-pound fraud which can’t be proven and he escapes as a master criminal.



Where Angels Despair is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 380 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913289744

Dimensions: 15.2 x 2.4 x 22.9 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B082YCWHKX

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/WAD

Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Thame, United Kingdom, January 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- About Where Angels DespairRay Adams, a downtrodden engineer on the surface, looks like a man blessed with happiness. But deep down his life is in turmoil filled with deception and fraud, both from friends he trusted.Once a decent citizen, life events makes him the most wanted man of his enemies and police for faking famous paintings, murder and dealing in unsellable properties due to High Street retail downturn.His aim to prove to the Government how their systems have failed to keep up with the rise in fraud and deception. His mesmerising rise from a downtrodden life to controlling a major stake in the UK economy.Ray’s fraud starts in the East End of London and then stretches to Liverpool. There he hides the paintings in a church that only one person knows about. On his death bed, he issues instructions to his disabled stepson by way of a cryptic clue to enable him to find the fake paintings and jewellery. Only he knows that they were the missing originals of Van Gough’s futile efforts.Using construction projects as a front to create a scandal involving asset stripping and creative accounting, events cause Ray Adams - The Rat - to create a multi-million-pound fraud which can’t be proven and he escapes as a master criminal.Where Angels Despair is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 380 pagesISBN-13: 9781913289744Dimensions: 15.2 x 2.4 x 22.9 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B082YCWHKXAmazon URL: http://getbook.at/WADPublished in the UK by Michael Terence PublishingAbout Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Contact Information Michael Terence Publishing

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Michael Terence Publishing