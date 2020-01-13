Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Jake" by Keith Bond

Thame, United Kingdom, January 13, 2020 --(PR.com
In 1946, Vera Evans is ostracised and thrown out by her family because she is pregnant. The stigma of illegitimacy dictates that she enters a charitable nursing home for unmarried women to have her baby. The home hides a dark secret that Vera wants to run from and with the help of a newfound friend she escapes its sinister confines and gives birth to a boy, whom she calls Jake.
When eleven-year-old Jake, a gentle, nature-loving country boy goes missing in the depth of winter, in a small rural community, a large-scale police search is launched. This captivating story describes the anguish of his parents and the subsequent arrest of Jake’s father, who is suspected by the police of having something to do with his disappearance, possible murder.
The extensive search for Jake in a wild rural location heightens everyone’s fears for the safety of the boy.
What has happened to Jake?
Is He Alive, Or Is He Dead?
Jake is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 202 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913289753
Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.3 x 22.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0839LM4TH
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/JAKE
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing
About the Author
Keith Bond was born in Stratford Upon Avon, Warwickshire, UK and was educated at Grendon Church of England Primary School until the age of eleven, when he commenced at Secondary Modern School in Atherstone.
When he left school, he was employed at Tamworth Industrial Cooperative Society as a shop assistant in the drapery department, where he was able to put his artistic talents to good use in dressing the store window display.
He lived with his Mother, Father and younger sister in a cottage in Farm Lane, Grendon, then on a council estate in Baddesley Ensor for a while, before moving to Polesworth, where his parents and sister continued to live for many years.
Keith has had an interesting and varied career, living and working in London, Brighton, Southampton, Bournemouth and Birmingham, doing various jobs, ranging from a coal miner, to assistant stage door keeper at The Royal Opera House, Covent Garden.
He gained a Social Work Degree in 1990 whilst working for The Salvation Army, and has worked with homeless adults in residential care, as well as frail elderly in sheltered housing.
Keith is now retired and lives with his partner in Hampshire, where he is now able to devote his time to writing, which he loves.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
