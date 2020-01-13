Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Jake" by Keith Bond

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Jake," a thriller by Keith Bond.

Thame, United Kingdom, January 13, 2020

In 1946, Vera Evans is ostracised and thrown out by her family because she is pregnant. The stigma of illegitimacy dictates that she enters a charitable nursing home for unmarried women to have her baby. The home hides a dark secret that Vera wants to run from and with the help of a newfound friend she escapes its sinister confines and gives birth to a boy, whom she calls Jake.



When eleven-year-old Jake, a gentle, nature-loving country boy goes missing in the depth of winter, in a small rural community, a large-scale police search is launched. This captivating story describes the anguish of his parents and the subsequent arrest of Jake’s father, who is suspected by the police of having something to do with his disappearance, possible murder.



The extensive search for Jake in a wild rural location heightens everyone’s fears for the safety of the boy.



What has happened to Jake?

Is He Alive, Or Is He Dead?



Jake is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 202 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913289753

Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.3 x 22.9 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B0839LM4TH

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/JAKE

Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing



About the Author

Keith Bond was born in Stratford Upon Avon, Warwickshire, UK and was educated at Grendon Church of England Primary School until the age of eleven, when he commenced at Secondary Modern School in Atherstone.



When he left school, he was employed at Tamworth Industrial Cooperative Society as a shop assistant in the drapery department, where he was able to put his artistic talents to good use in dressing the store window display.



He lived with his Mother, Father and younger sister in a cottage in Farm Lane, Grendon, then on a council estate in Baddesley Ensor for a while, before moving to Polesworth, where his parents and sister continued to live for many years.



Keith has had an interesting and varied career, living and working in London, Brighton, Southampton, Bournemouth and Birmingham, doing various jobs, ranging from a coal miner, to assistant stage door keeper at The Royal Opera House, Covent Garden.



He gained a Social Work Degree in 1990 whilst working for The Salvation Army, and has worked with homeless adults in residential care, as well as frail elderly in sheltered housing.



Keith is now retired and lives with his partner in Hampshire, where he is now able to devote his time to writing, which he loves.



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

