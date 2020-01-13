Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Watch & Learn: Sign Language for Beginners" by Sushil Thind

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Watch & Learn: Sign Language for Beginners," a learning and teaching guide by Sushil Thind.

Thame, United Kingdom, January 13, 2020 --(

A learning and teaching guide to British Sign Language (BSL), with the alphabet shown in both upper case and lower case letters. It’s ideal for teaching young people and easy to understand. In fact, a healthy curb for anyone experiencing deafness for the first time.



This large format, full-illustrated colour book is aimed to assist sufferers to be included and treated equally.



This work is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback (30 pages)

ISBN-13 9781913289699

Kindle eBook ASIN B07X1ZZ9LQ

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/SLB

Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Marketing & Promotions

Michael Terence Publishing

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



