Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Watch & Learn: Sign Language for Beginners" by Sushil Thind

A learning and teaching guide to British Sign Language (BSL), with the alphabet shown in both upper case and lower case letters. It’s ideal for teaching young people and easy to understand. In fact, a healthy curb for anyone experiencing deafness for the first time.
This large format, full-illustrated colour book is aimed to assist sufferers to be included and treated equally.
This work is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback (30 pages)
ISBN-13 9781913289699
Kindle eBook ASIN B07X1ZZ9LQ
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/SLB
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
