Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Florida Beach Weddings Press Release

Receive press releases from Florida Beach Weddings: By Email RSS Feeds: FloridaBeachWeddings.com Reveals the most Affordable 2020 Destination Wedding Trends

FloridaBeachWeddings.com reveals how to have the most affordable beach wedding in 2020 for Destination Wedding Couples.

Daytona Beach, FL, January 13, 2020 --(



“A wedding on the beach is the perfect choice for an affordable and intimate ceremony,” says Pamela Fuit, owner of Florida Beach Weddings. “Intimate does not have to mean small. All the elements of a traditional ceremony including on-trend, elegant decor, a wedding officiant, photographer and music can be included. A couple can have up to 150 guests if that is their dream." Florida Beach Weddings packages start at $699 and at the top end average $2,500.



"The beach a couple chooses definitely plays a factor in affordability," Fuit continues. "Gulf beaches are very popular but with the Daytona area beaches the ceremony can be oceanfront with beautiful waves. It's also less crowded. Sometimes a couple can save upwards of 50% by using Daytona area beaches for their wedding. Permits are less, and many places don't have parking fees in this area."



Fuit explains that each beach has its own unique features. For instance, Ponce Inlet Beach has beautiful white sand and dunes. St. Augustine is a historic city and Cocoa Beach is ten minutes from the cruise ship port for a honeymoon cruise. Florida Beach Weddings offers complete beach weddings on both the east coast and Gulf coast of Florida. The company helps couples pick the right beach location for their ceremony.



"Couples can plan everything from the comfort of their home," says Karen Hinkle, a wedding coordinator for Florida Beach Weddings. "After the couple has reserved their wedding date, they receive a link to their private client portal. This portal is unique for each couple and will include all of the important documents such as: contract, ceremony choices, color options, music selections, and any optional additions to make a beach wedding ceremony uniquely custom." The company's wedding planners are always available to help them through email or phone.



Florida Beach Weddings also assists with the information couples need to get legally married. If necessary, a Florida marriage license can be obtained by mail. The company officially files it after the wedding ceremony.



3 Beach Wedding Trends for 2020



Geometric Wedding Decor



In 2020, many wedding couples are choosing decor that is contemporary in design and with interesting shapes. From Bohemian weddings to grand ceremonies, angles are in style for the 2020 wedding. Couples are including hexagons, stars, triangles and more for invitations, favors and decor according to Martha Stewart Weddings. In keeping with this trend, Florida Beach Weddings is introducing this modern geometric beach wedding arch for couples that love modern design in 2020.



Personalized Design



Brides are looking for more ways to customize their wedding experience. According to The Knot, those marrying in 2020 will place a greater emphasis on intentional and deeply meaningful personalization. Couples are exploring floral textures, shapes and color. Florida Beach Weddings all-inclusive packages allow each couple room to customize their ceremony while still being affordable. FloridaBeachWeddings.com offers many options from beach themed decor to floral designs and a wide array of canopy material colors and optional coordinating spandex chair sash colors. American color company Pantone has chosen Classic Blue as its color of the year for 2020. This color of the year, compliments the beach very well.



Pre-Cruise Beach Weddings



Getting married on a cruise ship sounds very romantic but in reality it can average $4,000-$8,000 and that price comes with a list of fine print, exclusions, and additional charges. Couples getting married mid-cruise will be likely getting married inside in the lounge or theater - not outside. Also many cruise weddings are not actual legal ceremonies. Couples need to follow the laws of the country where the cruise ship is registered and there may be specific residency requirements.



For affordability and ease, FloridaBeachWeddings.com recommends booking complete beach weddings ahead of time then take a cruise for a honeymoon. A small reception can be arranged on the ship. If friends or family can’t afford to take the cruise but can be at the wedding, then having a wedding on the beach prior to sailing is the best choice. Cocoa Beach is very close to one of the busiest ports, Port Canaveral. Another choice would be Miami Beach which is approximately 15 minutes from the Port of Miami.



FloridaBeachWeddings.com is a beach wedding company offering affordable, all-inclusive packages, at popular beach wedding destinations across Florida. Family owned and operated, Florida Beach Weddings plans and personally performs each wedding. Visit online at FloridaBeachWeddings.com and follow on social media: YouTube, Facebook and Pinterest and Instagram. Daytona Beach, FL, January 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- According to The Knot's Real Weddings Study (2017) the average wedding costs about the price of a small car: about $33,391. It's no wonder over 25 percent of marriages are destination weddings, as the savings over a traditional wedding are substantial while still enjoying a decorated ceremony. The study also indicates formal weddings have steadily decreased (20% in 2009 to 16% in 2017), as couples look to non-traditional venues. FloridaBeachWeddings.com offers affordable, all-inclusive destination weddings at the most unique, beautiful venue: the beach.“A wedding on the beach is the perfect choice for an affordable and intimate ceremony,” says Pamela Fuit, owner of Florida Beach Weddings. “Intimate does not have to mean small. All the elements of a traditional ceremony including on-trend, elegant decor, a wedding officiant, photographer and music can be included. A couple can have up to 150 guests if that is their dream." Florida Beach Weddings packages start at $699 and at the top end average $2,500."The beach a couple chooses definitely plays a factor in affordability," Fuit continues. "Gulf beaches are very popular but with the Daytona area beaches the ceremony can be oceanfront with beautiful waves. It's also less crowded. Sometimes a couple can save upwards of 50% by using Daytona area beaches for their wedding. Permits are less, and many places don't have parking fees in this area."Fuit explains that each beach has its own unique features. For instance, Ponce Inlet Beach has beautiful white sand and dunes. St. Augustine is a historic city and Cocoa Beach is ten minutes from the cruise ship port for a honeymoon cruise. Florida Beach Weddings offers complete beach weddings on both the east coast and Gulf coast of Florida. The company helps couples pick the right beach location for their ceremony."Couples can plan everything from the comfort of their home," says Karen Hinkle, a wedding coordinator for Florida Beach Weddings. "After the couple has reserved their wedding date, they receive a link to their private client portal. This portal is unique for each couple and will include all of the important documents such as: contract, ceremony choices, color options, music selections, and any optional additions to make a beach wedding ceremony uniquely custom." The company's wedding planners are always available to help them through email or phone.Florida Beach Weddings also assists with the information couples need to get legally married. If necessary, a Florida marriage license can be obtained by mail. The company officially files it after the wedding ceremony.3 Beach Wedding Trends for 2020Geometric Wedding DecorIn 2020, many wedding couples are choosing decor that is contemporary in design and with interesting shapes. From Bohemian weddings to grand ceremonies, angles are in style for the 2020 wedding. Couples are including hexagons, stars, triangles and more for invitations, favors and decor according to Martha Stewart Weddings. In keeping with this trend, Florida Beach Weddings is introducing this modern geometric beach wedding arch for couples that love modern design in 2020.Personalized DesignBrides are looking for more ways to customize their wedding experience. According to The Knot, those marrying in 2020 will place a greater emphasis on intentional and deeply meaningful personalization. Couples are exploring floral textures, shapes and color. Florida Beach Weddings all-inclusive packages allow each couple room to customize their ceremony while still being affordable. FloridaBeachWeddings.com offers many options from beach themed decor to floral designs and a wide array of canopy material colors and optional coordinating spandex chair sash colors. American color company Pantone has chosen Classic Blue as its color of the year for 2020. This color of the year, compliments the beach very well.Pre-Cruise Beach WeddingsGetting married on a cruise ship sounds very romantic but in reality it can average $4,000-$8,000 and that price comes with a list of fine print, exclusions, and additional charges. Couples getting married mid-cruise will be likely getting married inside in the lounge or theater - not outside. Also many cruise weddings are not actual legal ceremonies. Couples need to follow the laws of the country where the cruise ship is registered and there may be specific residency requirements.For affordability and ease, FloridaBeachWeddings.com recommends booking complete beach weddings ahead of time then take a cruise for a honeymoon. A small reception can be arranged on the ship. If friends or family can’t afford to take the cruise but can be at the wedding, then having a wedding on the beach prior to sailing is the best choice. Cocoa Beach is very close to one of the busiest ports, Port Canaveral. Another choice would be Miami Beach which is approximately 15 minutes from the Port of Miami.FloridaBeachWeddings.com is a beach wedding company offering affordable, all-inclusive packages, at popular beach wedding destinations across Florida. Family owned and operated, Florida Beach Weddings plans and personally performs each wedding. Visit online at FloridaBeachWeddings.com and follow on social media: YouTube, Facebook and Pinterest and Instagram. Contact Information Florida Beach Weddings

Pamela Fuit

386-214-6361



https://floridabeachweddings.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Florida Beach Weddings Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend